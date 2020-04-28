According to WHO, Coronavirus Could be Capable to Contaminate the Same Person Twice

- Advertisement -

The World Health Organization says there is no concrete evidence that being contaminated by COVID-19 makes you immune from it in the future.

Individuals with viral antibodies may be shielded for certain lengths of time, but we still don’t know for sure if that’s the case.

Programs that could give folks’immunity moves’ would fail if the virus may reinfect people who’ve already been infected.

Scientists and health experts wished to know whether or not being infected leaves you resistant to the virus, and if so, for how long ever since the publication coronavirus outbreak started. Scientists are not certain if that’s the case with COVID-19, although building up antibodies to fight against the next wave of infection is often a sign that you’re safe from reinfection.

Now, the World Health Organization is considering, saying that at the moment, there’s”no proof” that people who’ve experienced COVID-19 and recovered out of it are protected from the virus.”

- Advertisement -

More and more people are recovering from their illnesses, as the battle against the pandemic continues. That’s good news, and when those individuals are protected from the virus and can’t get infected or reinfected others, it is even better information. Not enough individuals are exposed and then recovered from COVID-19 to contemplate”herd immunity” a chance at this point, but knowing whether or not an individual may be infected more than once can change how health specialists approach the idea of lifting lockdowns at the short term.

- Advertisement -

“Some authorities have indicated that the discovery of antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes COVID-19, could serve as the foundation for an immunity passport’ or’risk-free certificate’ that would enable people to travel or to return to work assuming that they are guarded against re-infection,” the company said. “There is currently no evidence that those who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection.”

A so-called”immunity certification” would essentially be a means for individuals to prove that they have already had the virus and, even if that makes them resistant to further infection, it would indicate that they’re free to resume a normal method of life compared to someone who hasn’t been infected. This seems strange, but it makes sense. However, the dangers of such a program are numerous, including the chance that a slightly different type of the virus (generated through natural mutations) could still infect individuals who fought off the initial wave of COVID-19 and survived.

Put simply, there is still too much we do not know about the novel coronavirus to start guessing not or if people are secure. If we’re to truly flatten the curve on the pandemic within the long run stay-at-home orders and social distancing will need to remain in effect for a while.