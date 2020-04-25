Aarogya Setu App Might Be Integrated With Information Captured In TheGoverment ment’s contact-tracing program 

- Advertisement -
Government agencies in India are getting ready to tackle a post-lockdown scenario of easing the country back to normalcy and is in the process of seeking means to ensure that any rapid transmission of the Covid-19 virus among its citizens are kept in check. 1 such endeavor involves producing tens of tens of thousands of wristbands that could monitor the vitals of quarantined patients, tracking their whereabouts through contact tracing. Covid-19 numbers Over the past week, India has seen a steady gain in the number of Covid-19 positive cases although the country-wide lockdown that contained a ban on all domestic and international flights led to the pandemic spreading at a much slower speed than some of the developed countries. There have been more than 650 deaths in the country since late February that is why the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is already planning for life when the lockdown is still relaxed and finally lifted. Experts fear that transmission prices could summit for a couple weeks which could extend the already stretched healthcare support. The cue from Hong Kong The concept for this invention appears to have come in Hong Kong in which the semi-autonomous Chinese territory sequestered patients to mark and track the virus. Everybody arriving from abroad is required to wear the rings and remain in isolation for 2 weeks. Of course, global view was polarized with this measure with some suggesting that it infringed on personal liberties while some claimed in a battle for good health the bigger war between freedom and oversight should lie low. Who makes these wristbands? State-owned Broadcast Engineering Consultants of India (BECI) would be piloting the exercise, cooperating with Indian start-ups across the country to find these made. George Kuruvilla, the company’s chairman, said the wristbands might also be integrated with information captured in the government’s contact-tracing program Aarogya Setu, to help determine their infection risk. A big challenge with the app though is that its impact is directly proportional to the number of people who experience Covid-19 tests. The wristbands will be rolled out in May and will be utilised to monitor the movements of quarantined patients, both at home and in hospitals, and track any spikes in their own body temperature. An alert will be immediately delivered to public health officials when patients venture out of their quarantine zone. The wristband will also have a panic button to help individuals to seek timely help during emergencies. Dr Anant Bhan, a public health and bioethics specialist, said it is also”important to factor in privacy protections and data protections” for the two programs and wristbands. The device will collect all data of interest to the places visited by an infected person, the routes taken and ascertain whether they’d travelled to some foreign country recently. It will determine people who have been in their area of the patient and tell folks if a sick individual is nearby. A geofence, or even a virtual perimeter could be created using data from around areas being monitored, such as common meeting areas, public transit or areas for spiritual gatherings and so forth. Covid-19 provides a fillip to telemedicine Govt. And Twitter setup helpline
