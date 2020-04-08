Home Entertainment A New Star Wars Movie is Coming Even Though Disney's Large List...
Entertainment

A New Star Wars Movie is Coming Even Though Disney’s Large List of Delays, From 2022

By- Alok Chand
- Advertisement -

Star Wars stays put, although marvel is Shifting

Disney announced a massive shake-up of movies a week that moved back Black Widow to November, with most subsequent MCU movies pushed. It was a move that resulted in Artemis Fowl skipping theatres altogether and going to Disney Plus. Even Fox-originated films like Wes Anderson’s The Dispatch and Indiana Jones 5 slipped to July 2022, a massive delay from July 2021.

A new Star Wars Movie

- Advertisement -

You understand what is not moving, though? Star Wars. Whatever Star Wars film Disney has planned for December 16, 2022, is very much staying which makes it among a few movies to retain its first date. Since it isn’t a part of a serialized narrative like the Marvel movies and ‘s farther off than a number of the films, it’s less likely to be impacted in the future by manufacturing flaws.

Also Read:   'You': Who Is Returning For Season 3 of the Netflix Series?

This was noted by the subreddit amid all of the changes. As theaters in Europe and North America are shut for now Disney revealed its complete revised program here.

Star Wars never finishes

It might be just one of a few possibilities, although we don’t know what this movie is yet. In the last couple of months, we have seen a record mention that a Star Wars film in the works from Sleight director JD Dillard. In January, besides, THR noted that Taika Waititi had been to direct a Star Wars film in the same year: Love and Thunder and a Star Wars film, though it appears very unlikely the director would create Thor.

Also Read:   Zoey's Outstanding Playlist to appeal to anybody who has had sufficient with musicals
Also Read:   Zoey's Outstanding Playlist to appeal to anybody who has had sufficient with musicals

The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson’s long-discussed brand new Star Wars films have not been put on the release slate, however, together with the director telling Variety in January: “I am still talking to Lucasfilm however they haven’t announced anything on their slate yet.”

We are aware that Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and DB Weiss was working on a 2022 Star Wars movie before they stop the job in October 2019. If the movie is precisely the project, it’s uncertain.

In the meantime, Disney Plus Star Wars shows like the show that is Obi-Wan The Mandalorian year 2 along with also the Cassian Andor series are in the works.

Also Read:   Disney Wolverine is back? and Updated Information You Should Know
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   When Can The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 Release on Netflix Release
Alok Chand

Must Read

With Onward Out This Really Is The Week to Get a Disney Plus Trial

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Onward is Currently on Disney Plus, but only in Canada and the United States You have never tried the streaming service Disney Plus earlier and...
Read more

‘Kung Fu Panda 4’: Release Date, Cast, and more Details

Hollywood Vikash Kumar -
'Kung Fu Panda' is an American vivified satire movie. The film is directed by John Stevenson, Mark Osborne. This movie was distributed by'Paramount Pictures'...
Read more

A New Star Wars Movie is Coming Even Though Disney’s Large List of Delays, From 2022

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Star Wars stays put, although marvel is Shifting Disney announced a massive shake-up of movies a week that moved back Black Widow to November, with...
Read more

When is Peaky Blinders back on the TV for season 6?

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
In July 2019, Knight revealed He had already begun writing series, and in September he confirmed to Worldtoptrend.com that the broadcasts were still a...
Read more

Black Widow: Trailers, Launch Date Delay, Cast And What We know

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Marvel has released the Black Widow poster, revealing the movie's ensemble cast. Excited yet? Eagle-eyed audiences will have noticed the inconvenient truth that (spoiler alert...
Read more

Now You Can Verify Fake News On Whatsapp forwards within the application

Entertainment Viper -
WhatsApp is now trying to curb the spread of Bogus news by letting users Affirm selective forwarded texts
Also Read:   Frontier Season 4: Netflix Release Date, Cast, Plot, Updated News
Messages that are forwarded more Often will...
Read more

Frozen 2: Release Date ,Cast and And All The New Update For This Series

Hollywood Vikash Kumar -
Frozen 2, the hotly anticipated spin-off of Disney's hit melodic, will earlier than lengthy be accessible to watch in the home. It's been nearly a...
Read more

The Way to Watch Frozen 2: Stream The Movie Online

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Disney's Frozen princesses come back and with more songs Frozen was a fast Disney classic when it hit the display seven decades back and has...
Read more

Google Pixel 4A Leaks, Rumours And Multiple Variants May Launch at I/O 2020

Technology Viper -
  Then we might see Google releasing versions of its mid-range Pixel smartphones, which will be successors of the Pixel 3a smartphones, In case a...
Read more

Google pixel bud 2 And Samsung Galaxy Bud+ Which Are The Best Android Ear Buds?

Technology Viper -
If you're trying to find a new pair of authentic wireless earbuds -- and you're not in the it-must-be-Apple camp -- you're likely wondering...
Read more
© World Top Trend