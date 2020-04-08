A New Star Wars Movie is Coming Even Though Disney’s Large List of Delays, From 2022

- Advertisement -

Star Wars stays put, although marvel is Shifting

Disney announced a massive shake-up of movies a week that moved back Black Widow to November, with most subsequent MCU movies pushed. It was a move that resulted in Artemis Fowl skipping theatres altogether and going to Disney Plus. Even Fox-originated films like Wes Anderson’s The Dispatch and Indiana Jones 5 slipped to July 2022, a massive delay from July 2021.

You understand what is not moving, though? Star Wars. Whatever Star Wars film Disney has planned for December 16, 2022, is very much staying which makes it among a few movies to retain its first date. Since it isn’t a part of a serialized narrative like the Marvel movies and ‘s farther off than a number of the films, it’s less likely to be impacted in the future by manufacturing flaws.

This was noted by the subreddit amid all of the changes. As theaters in Europe and North America are shut for now Disney revealed its complete revised program here.

Star Wars never finishes

It might be just one of a few possibilities, although we don’t know what this movie is yet. In the last couple of months, we have seen a record mention that a Star Wars film in the works from Sleight director JD Dillard. In January, besides, THR noted that Taika Waititi had been to direct a Star Wars film in the same year: Love and Thunder and a Star Wars film, though it appears very unlikely the director would create Thor.

The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson’s long-discussed brand new Star Wars films have not been put on the release slate, however, together with the director telling Variety in January: “I am still talking to Lucasfilm however they haven’t announced anything on their slate yet.”

We are aware that Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and DB Weiss was working on a 2022 Star Wars movie before they stop the job in October 2019. If the movie is precisely the project, it’s uncertain.

In the meantime, Disney Plus Star Wars shows like the show that is Obi-Wan The Mandalorian year 2 along with also the Cassian Andor series are in the works.