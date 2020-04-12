Home Technology A Helicopter is Ready To Send By NASA (National Aeronautics and Space...
A Helicopter is Ready To Send By NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration)

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
  • NASA’s Mars Helicopter — part of the Mars 2020 assignment — was installed on the Perseverance rover as the team prepares for the launch of the assignment in July.
  • The helicopter won’t have any scientific goals but will demonstrate what may be possible when it comes to flying Mars.
  • Weighing just four pounds, the aircraft will probably initially be powered by the Perseverance rover but will collect solar energy after it is deployed, staying up and functioning for up to a month.

Mars 2020 assignment and NASA rover are taking shape as we speed. The robot is the most advanced piece of technology NASA has ever sent to the Planet, and it’s packed with tools that can teach scientists all sorts of things about our neighbor that is dusty.

Now, with 14 weeks until the beginning of the start window, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory has reached a crucial step in the assembly of the rover. Yes, you read that right.

The Mars Helicopter is one of the aspects of the Mars 2020 mission, and it’ll be the first time mankind has ever tried controlled flight on a planet other than Earth if it succeeds. The helicopter will not take to the heavens right after the rover arrives on Mars, although it’s exciting stuff.

The helicopter, which is integrated into a delivery system that is strapped to the rover’s belly, will spend nearly 3 months waiting for its time after the assignment arrives on Mars to glow. As NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory describes in a post, the rover will drive approximately 330 feet before the helicopter will have an opportunity.

“Before being deployed onto the surface of Jezero Crater, the Mars Helicopter will trust the rover for electricity,” NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory explains. “Then, it is going to create its own electric power through a solar panel situated above its double counter-rotating propellers.”

The aircraft itself is rather small, weighing in at just 4 pounds, and its own 4-foot propeller system should offer loads of lift. The helicopter may have up to a month to show after it is set up, what it can do, but NASA is maintaining its expectations.

In reality, the helicopter does not have any real scientific goals in any way. It will not be collecting samples or analyzing anything. The aircraft will demonstrate what may be possible when it comes to flying in the Red Planet’s thin atmosphere. Its success or failure will inform future assignments and could cause more helicopter designs which would be capable of exploring Mars and other planets quicker than the usual rover that is slow-crawling.

