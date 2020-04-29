A Great Tribute To The Indian legend Of Bollywood; Irrfan Khan

- Advertisement -

Irrfan Khan was one of Indian cinema’s greatest actors and one of its most successful exports into Hollywood.

A veteran of nearly 80 movies, he gave up acting in his 30s – after an unrewarding decade in TV soaps.

Deeply introspective and philosophical, Khan would talk candidly and often controversially about both his Muslim faith and the film industries where he worked.

“I consistently object to the phrase Bollywood,” he once told the Guardian. “That industry has its technique that… has nothing to do with aping Hollywood. It originates in Parsi theatre.

“Hollywood is overly planned. India does not have any preparation in any way. It’s more spontaneous and casual. India could be formal and Hollywood more spontaneous”

In fact, few actors can claim to have mastered both genres in addition to Irrfan Khan.

Early life

He was born Sahabzada Irfan Ali Khan on 7 January 1967 in the Rajasthan village of Tonk.

Khan dropped the”Sahabzada” from his title as it pointed into his loved ones privileged past – that he believed this would get in the way. He also changed his name from”Irfan” into”Irrfan” – not for any noble motive – but simply because he preferred the way it sounds.

When his father died, he side-stepped expectations he’d enter the tire business. He was determined to be an actor, although it was not a future his family and friends could readily foresee.No-one might have imagined I would be an actor, I was so shy. So lean. However, the desire was intense.”

He whined about his previous experience in the theatre and got in.

“I thought I’d suffocate if I didn’t get admission,” he told one interviewer.

It was at play school he also met his future spouse – the author Sutapa Sikdar.

“He was constantly concentrated. I remember when he’d come home, he would head straight for the bedroom, then sit on the floor, and read books. The rest of us could be hanging about gossiping,” she remembered.

Taking what job he could get

He had been eager to work in movie but the ancient roles were in India’s TV soap operas. With dozens of cable channels – each carrying multiple domestic daily dramas – the work was easy to come by but artistically unsatisfying.

For a decade he has stuck in countless uninspiring parts”chasing middle-class housewives” on the Zee and Star Plus networks. He thought seriously about quitting acting.

“After they did not even cover me because they believed my acting was so poor,” he maintained.

His big-screen debut was a further disappointment. Cast as one of the younger characters from Mira Nair’s Oscar-nominated Salaam Bombay! , he was ruined when his character hit the cutting room floor.

The scriptwriter sympathized but can only tell him”you win some, you lose some”.

Big screen stardom

His breakthrough came from the British-Indian movie The Warrior. It had been taken in the high Himalayas and the roasting deserts of Rajasthan.

It had been the first feature from British director Asif Kapadia. He could not afford an established Bollywood celebrity and was about the look-out for a gifted unknown. Khan starred as the eponymous warlord who attempts to give the sword up.

The film won the Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film at the Baftas. It had been shortlisted for the UK’s official entry for the Academy Awards but needed to be dropped on the technicality that Hindi wasn’t a language native to Britain.

The critical success of The Warrior launched his movie career, and also for the subsequent two decades, he’d create as many as five or six films a year.

He kept in contact Mira Nair – who’d seen his talent at drama school but cut him away from Salaam Bombay! .

Michael Winterbottom throw him as a Pakistani police captain in A Mighty Heart, and Wes Anderson wrote a small part for him at The Darjeeling Limited – just so he could work with him. In 2008, he teamed up with Danny Boyle to get Slumdog Millionaire. Khan played with the police inspector that beats Dev Patel’s character, Jamal – presuming him to be a cheat. Boyle described the operation as”amazing to watch”.

At the moment, Khan had reached the stage where he would be choosy about the roles he took on.

“I attempt to do films which leave a lengthier effect, which talk to you personally and which keep coming back to you once you’ve seen them. I prefer films which have a longer relationship,” he told one interviewer.

Relationship with Islam

He would also refuse to take parts he believed had too close a spiritual or cultural connotation – decreasing roles in Deepa Mehta’s Midnight’s Children and Mira Nair’s Reluctant Fundamentalist.

In the aftermath of the 9/11 strikes in New York and Washington, he found himself detained at Los Angeles airport because his name was similar to that of a terrorist suspect.

He tried to fall the family name, Khan – faking to be called simply Irrfan in the credits of his films. He also upset Muslim leaders by minding animal sacrifice in Islam. “We do these rituals without understanding the significance of them,” he said.

He had been angrily advised to concentrate on his movie career and refrain from making”random statements about our faith”.

In 2011, he was awarded the Padma Shri – India’s fourth-highest civilian honour for his contribution to the arts.

A year after, he’d play with the adult Piscine in Life of Pi – Ang Lee’s movie version of this Booker Prize-winning book of a ship-wrecked boy made to share a lifeboat with a zebra, an orangutan, and a ferocious Bengal tiger.

And he would love playing the super scientist Rajit Ratha at The Wonderful Spiderman and Simon Masrani, the billionaire owner of World.

He also appeared in Abhinay Deo’s Blackmail and Puzzle, the latter of which was shot in New York alongside co-star Kelly Macdonald.

Infection

In 2018, he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumors – that affects cells that release hormones into the bloodstream.

At a tweet Margaret Mitchell, author of Gone With The Wind, he awakened the news philosophically.

“Life is under no duty to give us what we expect,” he said.

He sought treatment for his state in London and also posted a poem to his followers Instagram suggesting his faith was playing an important role in coming to terms with the illness.

“God speaks to every one of us as he leaves us, then walks with us silently out of the night.”