A Great Time For Studios To Buy Movie Theaters …..

By- Kalyan Jee Jha
If our social distancing attempt to suppress the coronavirus is protracted, movie theater chains will probably be forced into bankruptcy. In the optimistic scenario, theaters won’t reopen until the end of June that will result in a 30% reduction of box office receipts. It could create a reduction of 40 percent or so, if a few customers opt to avoid crowded auditoriums throughout the summer. And as some health care specialists suspect should the virus returns in the drop, theatres might be asked to close again and lose up to 60% of their box office. With lease and debt interest expenses mounting, a slide to collapse could be likely. It has been noted that AMC is shopping for bankruptcy attorneys.

Theater chains were treading water before the coronavirus. From the 1930s, roughly 65% of Americans visited a movie theater. It is about 10% now. The long, hard decline was a consequence of the introduction of entertainment platforms. It streaming, and finally then videogames started with the rise of television, then came picture videos and DVDs. A secret of the theater industry is that revenues have risen not because theaters have attracted greater audiences, but since they raised ticket and food costs while adding higher priced experiences like IMAX .

Theater chains have also been at odds with the tastes of customers and studio executives, both of whom have voiced a desire for new movies to be available on all platforms known as a day-and-date release. Before a movie can be accessible at home but theater chains have demanded a 90-day window. Blackballed from the chains. They refused to run the 2016 sequel to Netflix’s Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, and more recently Martin Scorsese’s 2019 film, The Irishman, since Netflix wanted to stream them earlier compared to 90-day window. Although it is understandable for theaters to protect their business they are doing that at the expense of customers who prefer the flexibility to learn what they want, when they want. There is more money in the whole system if customer wants are satisfied, but it cannot be obtained if theaters are battling studios and streaming solutions.

Theater chains will need to be saved, and they need ownership that can manage the consumer entertainment experience. That can only be achieved from the likes of Amazon, Netflix, Disney, and NBCUniversal. The studios will be able to infuse theaters with cash that is desired, protect their own approximately 55 percent of their box office, and give the ability to viewers to find films when, where, and the way they prefer. They’ll also better extract the value of each picture by instituting”dynamic pricing”, a tiered system in which movies at greater need command higher costs. American chains are shy to implement, although European theater chains do this now. If any provider knows the way to tier prices to maximize profits, it’s the studios.

They are to make sensible decisions that will impact their future, while studios are damaging financially. It would be best if studios formed a consortium to buy theater chains that are distressed in the manner that numerous studios had an equity stake in Hulu. The equilibrium will instill fairness and avoid running afoul of those 1948 United States v. Paramount Pictures Inc. Decision, enacted at a time when studios owned theaters. The choice prohibited nasty practices such as showing only a studio’s movies, using”block booking” which requires separate chains to acquire large blocks of films of varying quality, and forcing”blind buying” which made independent theaters rent films before viewing them.

The coronavirus was captured by theaters at mid-March when their doors shut, will be at the ICU ward by July or August, and could be in a coma and on a ventilator. As assets, they will never be more economical. AMC Entertainment stock was in the $30 range in 2017 but it’s fallen to $2.18 as of April 14, 2020. The market cap hovers just above $227 million.

There’ll never be a time to reimagine the film delivery process.

A Great Time For Studios To Buy Movie Theaters …..

