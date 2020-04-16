Home Gaming A Ghost of Tsushima delay could be announced soon
A Ghost of Tsushima delay could be announced soon

By- Vikash Kumar
A Ghost of Tsushima delay might have been discharged by PlayStation Canada, whose website now indicates Sucker Punch’s forthcoming PS4 match is releasing on August 1, rather than its current launch date of June 26.

As spotted by a user on the Ghost of Tsushima Reddit page, PlayStation Canada’s list for the open-world action name has the date”08/01/2020″ posted as clear as day on its homepage, not once, but twice. It is possible to test it out for yourself here.

To make things more complicated, the game’s product page on the PlayStation Canada site has the original June 26 launch at the peak of the webpage but also lists the August 1 date at the bottom of the page. Either somebody at PlayStation Canada has their wires crossed, or Sony is about to announce a delay to Ghost of Tsushima, which would push back the game’s start window.

It’s possible that a rescheduling, for example, is to accommodate a new timeframe for The Last of Us two, which recently had to withdraw from its first May 29 launch date due to ongoing issues around the continued spread of coronavirus across the globe.

When the former was anticipated to release if Phantom of Tsushima is starting on August 1, then maybe we can anticipate The Last of Us two to hit stores this June. Or this could just be a genuine faux pas on PlayStation Canada’s part.

We’ll find out soon enough, as we have reached out to PlayStation EU for and will update you when or if we hear anything.

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

Rainbow Six Siege is among the greatest games in the world
Here Is Your PS5 DualSense Controller
