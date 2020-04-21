Home In News A Former Public Health Official Explains Hospitals Will Need To Require More...
A Former Public Health Official Explains Hospitals Will Need To Require More Patients

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
There is A situation brewing because of our healthcare system — and it isn’t about hospitals. It’s the contrary: hospitals, clinics and physician offices are now essentially empty. A large number of patients are avoiding visiting the doctor as public health officials direct all elective and routine care to discontinue. Healthcare systems are hemorrhaging financial losses with patients.

After the coronavirus crisis was announced in March, CDC and the Surgeon General advised to defer regular preventive care and elective procedures. Similar orders were issued by states. But in most locations, particularly those COVID-19 patients never triumphed. Even in harder-hit regions, COVID-19 patients’ maintenance is now manageable and hospitalizations are decreasing. Now is the time for governmental leaders and our public health officials to update this advice. They must reassure Americans.

 

Though nearly all American hospitals can take on more patients, there’s been remarkable reductions in hospitalizations, emergency room visits, doctor visits and outpatient surgeries. And this indicates another looming problem: many people, especially those who have chronic conditions and surfacing severe ailments, are not getting the attention they need. Seattle’s Providence Health System has reported that emergency room admissions for heart attacks are down 50%. It is highly improbable that there has been a drop in heart attacks. It is significantly more probable that heart attack sufferers are not currently seeking medical attention. We’ll continue to see a rise in non-coronavirus related deaths as Americans continue to avoid seeking health care.

Employment has been also severely impacted by the shut down the health system. Amidst a pandemic, an individual might think that hospitals throughout the country are clamoring for healthcare workers. Instead, the amount of jobless healthcare employees is on an increase. In March alone, 43,000 lost their jobs, and tens of thousands more were furloughed. Oxford Economics projects that number will spike in April.

 

As a CEO of a healthcare system, I know how fast these problems can escalate. Though likely as much as 75% in certain locations I estimate that day-to-day patient care in many associations has declined by an estimated 50-60 %. Hospitals have become ghost towns.

