A Discovery Of Witches Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Everything you Need To Know

A Discovery of Witches is a fantasy series based on the publication of the”All Souls” trilogy, composed by Deborah Harkness. Reluctant witch Diana Bishop discovers a manuscript in the Bodleian Library.

She’s pushed back into the world of magic as she tries to unravel the secrets that this publication retains about creatures that are magic, filled with witches, demons, vampires and forbidden love. The series includes a score and it has decided to be renewed for season 2. The season will be determined by the book of the trilogy, Shadow of Night.

Season 2 is said to launch in 2020 however, the specific date is still unclear. The shooting has already been finished and we ought to be seeing another season soon.

THE CAST

Matthew Goode and Teresa Palmer will reunite as the celebrities on the series, Diana Bishop and Matthew Clairmont.

Other cast members will also return, Alex Kingston as Sarah Bishop, Valarie Pettiford as Emily Mather, Daniel Ezra as Nathaniel Wilson, Aiysha Hart as Miriam Shephard, Edward Bluemel as Marcus Whitmore, Lindsay Duncan as Ysabeau de Clermont, Malin Buska as Satu Jarvinen, Owen Teale as Peter Knox, Trevor Eve as Gerbert D’Aurillac, Gregg Chillin as Domenico Michele and Aisling Loftus as Sophie Norman.

THE PLOT

All that will happen is mentioned in the book of this trilogy. In Matthew and this Diana are in Elizabethan London, a world of subterfuge and spies, and a coterie of Matthew’s old friends, the School of Night.

The idea is to find a witch and find traces of Ashmole 782. For Matthew time travel isn’t easy, nor is Diana’s search for the secret to understanding her legacy. Season 2 is said to be dangerous and adventuresome.

We expect to see season 2 more successful than season 1. We will also be anticipating a season 3 shortly dependent on the final and third book of the trilogy.