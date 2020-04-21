A Discovery of Witches Season 2: Release Date, Cast And All The Latest News

- Advertisement -

A Discovery of Witches is all set for a brand-new season. This British television show is based on the All Souls trilogy created by Deborah Harkness and is named after its very first book. Manufactured by Bad Wolf and Sky Productions, revolves around the life span of a historian Diana Bishop, that was in the past and is currently living life expecting to forget her past. But she views her life in an entirely new dimension when she discovers a manuscript from Oxford’s library.

The first season of A Discovery of Witches, which was of 8 episodes, shown September 2018 in the UK and received a positive reaction. It gained a good number of audiences that were increasing with each forthcoming episode. This series achieved nominations for Best New Drama in National Television Awards and it had been declared that this series has been nominated for the same. In November 2018, Sky Productions made it that the show is revived for third and second seasons, moving together with the trilogy.

SEASON 2: WHAT’S NEW?

Generation of season two finished the shooting and started in 2019. So, an individual will expect to see season 2 in the next half of 2020 if all goes well with the COVID-19 Pandemic.

And that is a Wrap on #ADiscoveryOfWitches Season2.

The cast such as Teresa Palmer will be back as Diana Bishop and Matthew Goode as Matthew Clairmont. Trevor Eve, Edward Bluemel, Malin Buska, Owen Teale, Valerie Pettiford, and Lindsey Duncan, Aiysha Hart, Louise Brealey, Alex Kingston, and other cast members are also seen at the upcoming season.

For new cast members, it’s been confirmed that Micheal Jibson will be officially joining the cast.

We'd like to welcome the extremely talented @mikejibson to the #ADiscoveryOfWitches family! He is our Emperor Rudolf II of course.

©Harry Livingstone pic.twitter.com/Mkr4PkqNa7 — ADiscoveryOfWitchTV (@ADiscoveryOfWTV) January 16, 2020

The next season is set to follow the storyline of this second book of the trilogy, Shadow Of Night, that will be revealing more details about Diana’s life and will be put in London of Elizabethan Era.