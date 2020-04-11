A Discovery of Witches season 2: When’s it on TV?

- Advertisement -

Fans of Sky One’s A Discovery of Witches is going to be thrilled to know details are emerging about the upcoming second series of this drama, adapted from Deborah Harkness’ bestselling All Souls trilogy.

Viewers are set to be hauled back in time for the show’s second excursion, and Sky has revealed a first look picture showing Matthew (Matthew Goode, Downton Abbey) and Diana (Teresa Palmer, Hacksaw Ridge) around the roads of Elizabethan London, where they are hiding in time from the Congregation.

It’s in Elizabethan London they need to find a witch instructor to help Diana control her magic and hunt for the elusive Book of Life.

A Discovery of Witches season 2: Who’s in it?

Set in a world where witches, vampires, and daemons secretly reside and work alongside people, hidden in plain sight, season two also sees Steven Cree (Outlander), Sheila Hancock (Doctor Who), James Purefoy (The Following) and Paul Rhys (Vincent and Theo) join the cast.

Victoria star Tom Hughes also unites as Kit Marlowe, A British playwright, poet and translator of the Elizabethan era.

A Discovery of Witches season 2: What’s it about?

A Discovery of Witches season two relies upon the’Shadow of Night’ novel from Deborah Harkness’s All Souls trilogy and will be made up of ten episodes.

Back in today, Diana aunts have to take shelter with notorious witch-hunter Ysabeau de Clermont in her ancestral home, Sept-Tours.

Back in Marcus Oxford and Miriam take on Matthew’s mantle to shield daemons Nathaniel and Sophie, whose pregnancy is progressing.

Satu, Knox, Gerbert, and Domenico are determined to hunt down each hint they could to Matthew’s disappearance and Diana’s, along with the keys they are being kept from by their allies.

Cameron Roach, Sky Studios Director of Drama, said: “After the success of season one, we’re excited for another instalment of A Discovery of Witches, as we continue to follow the romance of Diana and Matthew and their experiences from Elizabethan London. We have a fantastic cast lined up along with a distinctive historic atmosphere, which we expect will further enchant fans”.

A Discovery of Witches season 2: When’s it on TV?

The show is a result of air in 2020 – watch this space for much more news.

