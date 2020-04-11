Home TV Series A Discovery of Witches season 2: When's it on TV?
TV Series

A Discovery of Witches season 2: When’s it on TV?

By- Vikash Kumar
Fans of Sky One’s A Discovery of Witches is going to be thrilled to know details are emerging about the upcoming second series of this drama, adapted from Deborah Harkness’ bestselling All Souls trilogy.

Viewers are set to be hauled back in time for the show’s second excursion, and Sky has revealed a first look picture showing Matthew (Matthew Goode, Downton Abbey) and Diana (Teresa Palmer, Hacksaw Ridge) around the roads of Elizabethan London, where they are hiding in time from the Congregation.

It’s in Elizabethan London they need to find a witch instructor to help Diana control her magic and hunt for the elusive Book of Life.

A Discovery of Witches season 2: Who’s in it?

Set in a world where witches, vampires, and daemons secretly reside and work alongside people, hidden in plain sight, season two also sees Steven Cree (Outlander), Sheila Hancock (Doctor Who), James Purefoy (The Following) and Paul Rhys (Vincent and Theo) join the cast.

Cree stars as Gallowglass De Clermont, a vampire and soldier of fortune who’s particularly fond of his uncle, Matthew. James Purefoy plays stepfather into Matthew, creator of the Congregation, commander of the Knights of Lazarus, partner of Ysabeau, and the role of Philippe De Clermont. Paul Rhys is Sheila Hancock, all creatures in London in 1590’s vampire ruler and Andrew Hubbard seems as witch Goody Alsop.

Victoria star Tom Hughes also unites as Kit Marlowe, A British playwright, poet and translator of the Elizabethan era.

A Discovery of Witches season 2: What’s it about?

A Discovery of Witches season two relies upon the’Shadow of Night’ novel from Deborah Harkness’s All Souls trilogy and will be made up of ten episodes.

Back in today, Diana aunts have to take shelter with notorious witch-hunter Ysabeau de Clermont in her ancestral home, Sept-Tours.

Back in Marcus Oxford and Miriam take on Matthew’s mantle to shield daemons Nathaniel and Sophie, whose pregnancy is progressing.

Satu, Knox, Gerbert, and Domenico are determined to hunt down each hint they could to Matthew’s disappearance and Diana’s, along with the keys they are being kept from by their allies.

Cameron Roach, Sky Studios Director of Drama, said: “After the success of season one, we’re excited for another instalment of A Discovery of Witches, as we continue to follow the romance of Diana and Matthew and their experiences from Elizabethan London. We have a fantastic cast lined up along with a distinctive historic atmosphere, which we expect will further enchant fans”.

A Discovery of Witches season 2: When’s it on TV?

The show is a result of air in 2020 – watch this space for much more news.

A Discovery of Witches season two relies on the’Shadow of Night’ novel from Deborah Harkness’s All Souls trilogy and will probably be arriving at Sky One and NOW TV this past year.

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

