Starting today, watching TV can be good for your health: Samsung is currently rolling out six new programs.

Included in the launch include obé Fitness Jillian Michaels Fitness, and Echelon, as well as Fitplan along with the favorite meditation Calm, app, all of which are absolutely free to download.

As part of this rollout, its physical fitness spouses and Samsung are providing access to users to 5,000 hours of free exercise and meditation content at the start that they say could help customers in the middle of this pandemic.

Samsung Smart TV customers have access to over 250 instructive movies and 5,000 hours of free at-home health content from home.

A comprehensive fitness program for Samsung Smart TVs, Samsung Health, will be started this summer.

Samsung Smart TVs will have access to six health and health programs in partnership with top fitness brands – obé Fitness and barre3, Calm Fitplan, Jillian Michaels Fitness.

Unfortunately, however, you will still need to wait to monitor all of that health data – since Samsung says it will not be attracting the official Samsung Health app it showed off at CES 2020 until later this season – although the free barre courses, guided meditations, and celebrity-led private training sessions are strong incentives to start working out earlier rather than later.

Samsung Health on Samsung TVs?

Finally, the end goal of Samsung is that you’ll have a wellness program across all devices including your telephone, smartwatch, and TV. Workout using any of these devices and the wellness advice will proceed to the next.

As we said when the attribute was first announced at CES, we’re definitely a bit concerned about the way that data is shared and saved as smart TV operating systems have proven easy to hack previously – however a Samsung representative at CES told us that everything is encrypted and is not stored locally on almost any device.

The other issue is that, according to Samsung, just TVs from 2018 and beyond will get the programs and the eventual Samsung Health program — if you have a TV from 2017 or earlier, you probably won’t see these apps available and won’t receive the Samsung Health update.

For now, you’ll want a new TV to get in that burn *, although that might change later. (We are using that term colloquially, DailyBurn is yet to be supported.)