‘A Child’s Education Does Not Change Because In This Crisis’

Now we observe the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, an international day of climate actions. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s more important than ever to harness the ability of the global community in the face of immense worldwide challenges, this year. Current circumstances exemplify the necessity to work together to address, this Earth Day although advocates can’t physically come together.

Greater global cooperation is required to protect children and protect their futures

From the words of UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore, “The effects of a warming world hit children first and worst,” and therefore, ensuring kids can develop in a secure and clean environment is a top international priority for UNICEF. More children will be malnourished because of climate change if we don’t act today to limit emissions, by 2040 an estimated 25 million and approximately 600 million will reside in areas with extremely limited water sources. UNICEF is employed to decrease the consequences of climate change across the planet by constructing climate-smart health centers, schools, and WASH providers, in addition to decreasing pollution and engaging children and young people as agents of change. But, greater international cooperation is required to protect children and protect their futures.

Henrietta Fore, UNICEF Executive Director

There are strong parallels are linked, while the novel coronavirus might not have been brought on by climate change. Environmental degradation is a significant risk factor related to the spread of disease, and research demonstrates that climate change increases the quantity and frequency of emergencies. These risks are exacerbated for families and the children who live to no access to basic sanitation, safe drinking water, and hygiene — all critical to preventing ailments.

Global problems require global solutions, and climate change is no exclusion

Earth Day provides a telephone to value the methods by which we approach. The pandemic has highlighted and strengthened the value of collaboration not only between nations, states, and cities, but also between the public, private and civil society sectors.

On September 20, 2019 in New York City, Aminah El-Amin and some of her classmates from the Institute for Collaborative Education, join other youth climate activists in a demonstration calling for international action to combat climate change. )

© UNICEF/UNI206987/CHALASANI

The Paris Agreement, the United Nations climate change compact, represents the global effort to reduce emissions and protect children. On Earth Day 2016, the Arrangement was signed by the USA, along with 175 other nations, and committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. To ensure the United States remains a party to the Agreement and upholds these commitments, this Earth Day we’re calling on UNICEF urges to share their support to the global Climate Accountability Act (S.1743).

The community has shown it could unite for actions in a time of catastrophe. Climate change must be treated just like the worldwide crisis it is for each country’s future generations’ interest, by all nations.

Raise your voice and ask your Senators to cosponsor the International Climate Accountability Act today.