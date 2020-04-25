Home Education 'A Child's Education Does Not Change Because In This Crisis'
Education

‘A Child’s Education Does Not Change Because In This Crisis’

By- Kalyan Jee Jha
- Advertisement -

Now we observe the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, an international day of climate actions. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s more important than ever to harness the ability of the global community in the face of immense worldwide challenges, this year. Current circumstances exemplify the necessity to work together to address, this Earth Day although advocates can’t physically come together.

Greater global cooperation is required to protect children and protect their futures
From the words of UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore, “The effects of a warming world hit children first and worst,” and therefore, ensuring kids can develop in a secure and clean environment is a top international priority for UNICEF. More children will be malnourished because of climate change if we don’t act today to limit emissions, by 2040 an estimated 25 million and approximately 600 million will reside in areas with extremely limited water sources. UNICEF is employed to decrease the consequences of climate change across the planet by constructing climate-smart health centers, schools, and WASH providers, in addition to decreasing pollution and engaging children and young people as agents of change. But, greater international cooperation is required to protect children and protect their futures.

Also Read:   Apple And Google Are Teaming Up To Tackle One Of The Largest Challenges In The Fight Against The COVID-19 Pandemic

“The effects of a warming world hit children first and worst.”

- Advertisement -

Henrietta Fore, UNICEF Executive Director
There are strong parallels are linked, while the novel coronavirus might not have been brought on by climate change. Environmental degradation is a significant risk factor related to the spread of disease, and research demonstrates that climate change increases the quantity and frequency of emergencies. These risks are exacerbated for families and the children who live to no access to basic sanitation, safe drinking water, and hygiene — all critical to preventing ailments.

Also Read:   UP Board Class 10th & 12th Result: Will UP board result be released after lockdown? Know here

study

Global problems require global solutions, and climate change is no exclusion
Earth Day provides a telephone to value the methods by which we approach. The pandemic has highlighted and strengthened the value of collaboration not only between nations, states, and cities, but also between the public, private and civil society sectors.

Also Read:   Why Is Coronavirus Spreading Slowly In California Than New York?

On September 20, 2019 in New York City, Aminah El-Amin and some of her classmates from the Institute for Collaborative Education, join other youth climate activists in a demonstration calling for international action to combat climate change. )

  • © UNICEF/UNI206987/CHALASANI
    The Paris Agreement, the United Nations climate change compact, represents the global effort to reduce emissions and protect children. On Earth Day 2016, the Arrangement was signed by the USA, along with 175 other nations, and committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. To ensure the United States remains a party to the Agreement and upholds these commitments, this Earth Day we’re calling on UNICEF urges to share their support to the global Climate Accountability Act (S.1743).
Also Read:   Big News; Coronavirus Can Infect Privacy And Civil Liberties Forever
Also Read:   Fantastic Beasts 3 Is Building To An Enormous Wizarding War

The community has shown it could unite for actions in a time of catastrophe. Climate change must be treated just like the worldwide crisis it is for each country’s future generations’ interest, by all nations.

Raise your voice and ask your Senators to cosponsor the International Climate Accountability Act today.

- Advertisement -
Kalyan Jee Jha

Must Read

‘A Child’s Education Does Not Change Because In This Crisis’

Education Kalyan Jee Jha -
Now we observe the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, an international day of climate actions. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, it's more important than ever...
Read more

Top 4 Web Site For Education Inside

Education Kalyan Jee Jha -
The internet gets a bad reputation, for a lot of reasons:vBut then there are the gems that seem to exist outside of all that,...
Read more

Netflix Only Put A Ton Of Its Own Shows And Movies On YouTube To Get Free

Entertainment Kalyan Jee Jha -
While everybody is staying in during quarantine and binge viewing an absurd amount of streaming TV, what if home budget cuts mean that something...
Read more

The 10 Best Movies on Netflix Must Watch (April 2020)

Movies Anoj Kumar -
Trying to find the best film to watch on Netflix could be a challenge. We've been there. You have decided you are going to...
Read more

The Book Coronavirus Pandemic Is A Serious Blow

Technology Nitu Jha -
0/2020 is here, but the coronavirus lockdown is putting a damper on gatherings and celebrations.                   ...
Read more

Vintage French Films To See: Netflix Partners With MK2

Entertainment Kalyan Jee Jha -
From April 24, twelve cult films will become available to flow. This is because of Netflix venture with the earnings MK2 Films and distribution...
Read more

Relieve The Chilling Audience Reactions on Avengers: the One-year Anniversary of Endgame

Entertainment Kalyan Jee Jha -
tomorrow the blockbuster that could prove to become the highest-grossing movie in history premiered one year ago. Well, April 26th was the Avengers: Endgame's...
Read more

No Evidence Of Food Packaging Being Associated WithThe Transmission Of COVID-19 9

Corona Nitu Jha -
There are lots of critical precautions we all have to take to prevent catching and transmitting the book coronavirus, including staying six feet apart...
Read more

Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 release date, Story, Cast, Plot and latest information

Entertainment Alok Chand -
In the wake of voyaging into the future Star Trek Discovery year, 3 will seem to be unique. Since they journey, the third season...
Read more

Godzilla vs Kong: Cast, Release Date, News Analysis and more

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Our favorite Monsters Godzilla and King Kong are likely to clash in the upcoming film Godzilla vs. Kong.' It's a fight between the king...
Read more
© World Top Trend