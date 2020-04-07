7’The Walking Dead’ Season 10 That The Whisperer War Has Begun

- Advertisement -

Spoilers ahead for The Walking Dead Season 10.

Alpha has been officially completed with no semblance of a pact between the Whisperers along with the other communities. By sending her horde to attack Hilltop, Alpha officially started the Whisperer War out of The Walking Dead comic book. However, the impetus for the war at the AMC series is different from the comics. The TV series is putting its spin on it, so fans should prepare for some switch-ups while lovers of the comics of Robert Kirkman might already know the results of the war.

Showrunner Angela Kang insinuated to Entertainment Weekly the war will be ahead of this Season 10 finale, saying”there is some stuff that could feel like a finale, slap in the middle of the run of the back half” That might mean the Whisperer War won’t last that long, although it is here, here are seven theories about how this conflict will go down in Season 10.

1. Ezekiel Will Die

In the Kingdom Fair, Ezekiel was one of those victims of the Whisperer massacre From the comic books. He’s still kicking the TV series, but”Morning Star” did seem like a swan song. He revealed he has cancer, slept with Carol one last time, and made amends with Daryl, therefore it feels just like Ezekiel will satisfy with his Whisperer destiny during the conflict.

2. Negan’s Betrayal Will Not Work

The series has already diverged in the comics regarding the Whisperer War begins. After making her trust because Negan beheaded Alpha-beta strikes Hilltop. Knowing the character of Negan, it seems likely that he’ll participate in a similar betrayal on the series. But because the TV series doesn’t like to adhere to the book to a T, perhaps Negan will not best Alpha as he does in the comics and Alpha is going to end up killing him. But that doesn’t mean before the war is over Alpha won’t expire by the hands of someone else.

3. Carol & alpha Will Have A Showdown

In Season 10, an Alpha-Carol face-off seemed like a done deal. However, this theory isn’t holding up well after Carol dropped for the trap of Alpha with the cave. Carol is a bit should have heard that vengeance won’t get her everywhere and defeated. Nonetheless, she may still get an opportunity to avenge the death of Henry.

4. Lydia Will Kill Alpha

Alpha had requested her daughter to kill her after her fight with Daryl, however, Lydia refused. However, in a battle scenario, Lydia might have no option but to kill her mother. Lydia could be prompted to commit matricide if Alpha killed Daryl or Carol or hurt. While Lydia and Carol are not about the best of conditions they had a bit of a heart-to-heart during”Morning Star,” and Lydia could want to make up for Henry’s departure if Carol’s not around to do so.

5. Eugene Will Die

This would be a departure from the comic strips, but Eugene seems somewhat too pleased. Throughout his communications with Stephanie, Eugene will connect the communities to some other group of individuals from the Commonwealth. But on the series, maybe Eugene won’t make it with Stephanie in West Virginia to his date. It would be around Rosita, who is. Or maybe Maggie could step before returning for good in Season 11 in since Lauren Cohan may cameo in Season 10.

6. Connie & Magna Will Kill Beta

If Beta is not killed in battle by someone like Daryl, then an injured Beta may escape in the wilderness just like he does in the comics where Aaron bothers him. But the TV twist could be after producing their way the Connie and Magna locate Beta in the forests and they get the chance to kill Alpha’s second-in-command.

7. The Day Mission Will Help Save

Michonne disguises herself as a Whisperer through the war from the comics. But it’s not certain that it will be also made by Danai Gurira to the Whisperer War. While her status is currently unknown, Michonne went with Virgil into the naval base Bloodsworth to obtain weapons. As Season 10 is Gurira’s last season on The Walking Dead, a fitting closing action could be destroying Alpha’s walker herd. But, Entertainment Weekly reported that Gurira’s final Walking Dead incident has her facing off with walkers in a research center and infirmary, so perhaps Michonne won’t make it off Bloodsworth. (Or, a more positive take is that her final moment will occur after that the Whisperer War). But whether it is Virgil, Michonne, or even a part of Oceanside, a person brings those weapons to help the Hilltop and Alexandria communities defeat the Whisperers and their horde for good.