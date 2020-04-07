7 Horror Films to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

- Advertisement -

In hopes of preventing the spread of the coronavirus, Netflix subscribers across the world are quarantining themselves within their houses and are currently trying to stave off serious cases of cabin fever. Though some of us might be able to continue working in the home, others find themselves with an endless number of hours they need to occupy in their houses and off from other people. Streaming services and social media are some of the only things that are keeping those isolating themselves sane, but with these services often suggesting you the same films regularly, we have got some lesser-seen recent movies and some classics to urge you might have missed.

Some subscribers might steer clear of anything remotely unsettling, while others of us want to dive deep into a whole lot more horrifying scenarios than threats we’re currently dealing with while things around the planet might feel frightening.

Scroll down to see some of our choices for what to watch on Netflix this weekend and struck up Patrick Cavanaugh straight on Twitter to discuss your recommendations and ideas!

Candyman (1992)

When graduate student Helen Lyle (Virginia Madsen) begins working on a thesis studying urban legends, she encounters the tale of this Candyman — the vengeful spirit of a hook-handed slave, who, it is said, could be summoned by stating his name five times in the mirror. As her research leads her into the intestines of Chicago housing jobs and deeper to the Candyman’s world, Helen finds that some legends are best left alone.

A new Candyman was made to land in theatres in June, just to be postponed by the coronavirus pandemic. This gives you more time to have a look at the original or even revisit one of the most memorable horror films of the’90s.

Green Space (2016)

One of last and Anton Yelchin’s greatest is facing off from neo-Nazis.

When The Ain’t Rights are short on cash, they accept a gig at a club, only to discover it is run by neo-Nazis. Desperate for money the group aims to escape, only to stumble in the green area and see that a girl had been murdered by the club and accepts the offer. They have options on how to leave the club safely, let alone living.

Filmmaker Jeremy Saulnier has established himself as one of the strongest new directors in years, thanks to this film and how it catches a gritty realism of a lesser-known music scene. The film immediately hooks you in with its characters to direct you through the experience.

The Craft (1996)

When Sarah moves from San Francisco to L.A., she’s a tough time making friends, using a trio of girls getting a sense that they ought to take Sarah into their group. Sarah accepts the invitation, only to discover that she is a coven’s final, required member, with the four girls diving deep into researching the world of witchcraft. As some endeavor to use their abilities to empower themselves, others rely on them to seek revenge, forcing Sarah into a conflict.

Between the throw, the wardrobe, along with also the soundtrack, The Craft is a defining film of its decade whose following only grows more strongly with every passing year. Blumhouse Productions recently wrapped shooting a resurrection of the movie, making for the best reason to reevaluate the spooky story.

Holidays (2016)

Among the most iconic horror films of all time investigates what happens in a tiny Midwestern city on October 31st, but there is a range of different holidays throughout the year that brings some malice with them, which is exactly what the Holidays anthology investigates.

By St. Patrick’s Day to Easter into Father’s Day, this film manages to place creepy fresh spins on holidays that are often overlooked in the horror genre, sometimes adopting familiar iconography from these festivities while other segments explore the completely unexpected territory. We’re also supplied several different filmmaking teams, making in addition to offering audiences many different narratives.

Friday the 13th (2009)

The Friday the 13th franchise explored several situations depicting Jason Voorhees killing anything were in his route, ultimately leading to the franchise instead opting to start from scratch instead of concocting a new scenario in which the killer would create a bloodbath. It hits all the significant points of the mythology in hopes of reviving the string, although this reboot might not recapture the magic of the original entry.

Years following a young boy drowned at a summer camp, a set of counselors arrive at the place in hopes of renovating it. 1 drawback is the boy that presumedly had”died” has another schedule, picking the advisers off one at a time as they engage in drugs, alcohol, and promiscuous sex.

The Ring (2002)

This movie of 1998’s Ringu is equally to thanks and also to blame for the explosion of Asian horror remakes in the 2000s, though, despite its many imitators, The Ring remains equally as effective now as it was just two decades ago.

Adhering to the bizarre death of four teenagers, a reporter begins to learn more about the cause of their deaths, leading her down a path towards a videotape that is mythical. The story goes that anybody who watches the tape will probably die a week later, a narrative proven by the deaths that are adolescents. After viewing the tape, then the reporter herself ignites a countdown towards her prospective death and journey to uncover not only the origin of the tape but also the supernatural power it owns.

The Girl with the Gifts (2017)

With The Walking Dead and its depictions of zombies being one of the most well-known items in all of the pop culture, it’s tough to discover new approaches to learn more about the subgenre. Luckily, The Girl With the Gifts takes the familiar tropes to deliver audiences a compelling exploration of the way that technology could respond to a zombie infestation.

Most audiences know what happens to those who are bitten by zombies, but what happens when a mom is bitten and manages to give birth to some half-zombie kid? The child is studied in hopes of finding a remedy to the outbreak, naturally! Unfortunately, that’s easier said than done, with a horde of zombies overrunning a health center, forcing a promising subject along with also a military group to roam the countryside to locate the necessary equipment to stop the spread of this illness.

Falling in between the dystopic narrative of Day of the Dead and also the number of charismatic characters traveling the English countryside of 28 Days After, this film manages to honor the past while paving the way for the future together with the manners storytellers can still find fresh ways to tell tales within appearing constrictions.