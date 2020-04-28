NASA staff are sending Rover To Mars

- Advertisement -

After NASA announced that it had been compelling as many of its workers to operate from home the agency also said that employees would be allowed access to NASA’s centers and labs.

Assessing the Curiosity rover on Mars is a critical undertaking, and that means you might be surprised to learn these days that the Curiosity assignment team is coming to work. Incredibly, the staff is performing all its rover-related work in the comfort of their own homes, without leaving the home control.

The Curiosity team members spend in NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California. There, computers get images, gather data, and can beam commands directly to the rover. But with all the mandate that is work-from-home, the scientists are now doing lots of the items from home.

After the group members got setup to work remotely, they issued the rover which was successful with a control. The rover drilled a stone sample with the commands sent not at a home from a NASA center, but by a desk. There are things that the team simply can not do without being on-site, although that’s a big deal.

“Not everything they’re used to working within JPL could be sent home, nevertheless,” NASA describes. “Planners rely on 3D pictures from Mars and usually examine them via special goggles that rapidly shift between left- and – right-eye perspectives to better reveal the shapes of the picture. That helps them determine where to drive Curiosity and how far they can expand its robotic arm”

Not one of the group members possess computers beefy enough to operate these programs, although that gear is available to them at JPL. JPL notes the hardware is created for gaming — high-end graphics cards pulling on most of the burden — but it works equally well for V exploration. The science group uses eyeglasses at home and old-school red/blue 3D pictures.

Despite the change of scenery, the Curiosity group making the most of the time of the rover around the Red Planet and is getting its job done. With so many as 20 people necessary to plan and examine orders before sending them to Mars, video conferences have been the norm, and the constant communication enables the rover.