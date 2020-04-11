192 MegaPixel Smartphone Is Set To Launch Next Month

- Advertisement -

As makers send sometimes even 108MP cameras on their apparatus, 64MP, and 48MP the megapixel wars have returned in the past couple of decades. But it appears like brands aren’t content with these settlements.

Frequent leaker Digital Chat Station reports on Weibo that a 192MP smartphone is forthcoming, hinting in information coming as soon as next month. The tipster also notes that the apparatus will be equipped with an SM7250 (Snapdragon 765 series) processor, so it does not have a flagship chipset. So this translates into a less expensive price tag. For what it’s worth, the Snapdragon 765 chips do support 192MP cameras.

However, the processors encourage snapshots, which means overall multi-frame processing and HDR is at this particular resolution out of the question. Who could be behind this 192MP telephone? Well, a new report this week notes LG plans to show a Snapdragon 700-series 5G telephone next month.

But we have also seen Xiaomi blaze a path by starting the first 64MP and 108MP telephones last year in conjunction with Samsung. In any event, it is set for a large jump over 108MP phones in terms of sheer resolution. This would not be the first time we heard of resolution cameras on smartphones. Qualcomm formerly confirmed that its Snapdragon 865 chip supports 200MP cameras, also informed Android Authority it had been working with spouses onto a 200MP detector.