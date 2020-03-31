Home Technology YouTube Cofounder Teams Up With Former Lawmaker To Launch $100 Million-Plus Taiwan...
Technology

YouTube Cofounder Teams Up With Former Lawmaker To Launch $100 Million-Plus Taiwan Fund

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
A YouTube cofounder is looking to shake up the startup ecosystem of Taiwan using a $100 million-plus fund focused on helping startups expand overseas.

Taiwan-born Steve Chen, who co-founded the platform together with Jawed Karim in 2005 and two PayPal coworkers Chad Hurley, will start the finance with Taiwanese lawmaker Jason Hsu. Should be conducted by mid-year, says Hsu.

Chen, who had been an entrepreneur-in-residence at Google Ventures from 2014 to 2018, will assist the fund by placing his title and worldwide expertise behind the selected startups, say industry watchers.

The fund will be worth between $100 million and $150 million, says Hsu, and will select no more than 10 businesses, including two each. Without specifying amounts Hsu and Chen each will kick says, Hsu. Though the worldwide coronavirus epidemic has slowed fundraising, they plan to raise the rest from industry subscribers, he states.

Also Read:   A Coronavirus Testing Site Has Developed By Google That Will Help People Screen Themselves.

Unlike government capital, Chen and Hsu’s fund will focus on startups in Taiwan looking to expand abroad.”We are carrying a forensic [inspection ] of Taiwan’s startup ecosystem to shoot [the startups] worldwide,” says Hsu.

Also Read:   Get YouTube dark mode, How ?

Authorities funds provide cash, but they don’t build businesses into unicorns (startups valued at greater than $1 billion) notes Hsu.

Two are known as unicorns: advertising platform Appier and electrical scooter manufacturer Gogoro, though Taiwan has innumerable startups.

$100 million-plus in the capital and many startups that were invested, with Chen’s expertise, the fund is expected to be much more powerful than other people in Taiwan say.

