YouTube And Netflix May Be Forced To decrease Stream Quality Just Because Of Huge Usage

- Advertisement -

Streaming services such as Netflix, YouTube and others might be ordered so as to keep up with increased demand due to the coronavirus outbreak, to reduce maximum loading quality.

This is a result of a request by the European Union, reported from the Financial Times, in light of the huge demand on the continent’s broadband networks. The statement comes a European commissioner for policy, from Thierry Breton. He is quoted by the FT as saying that streaming services and ISPs have a “joint obligation to take steps to guarantee the smooth operation of the internet.” The EU suggests that quality be restricted to standard definition only, and users know how much data they are using. Netflix commented about this story, saying that it has measures in place to ease traffic, such as local server storage along with a “flexible streaming” platform which permits the support to match quality to available bandwidth. In its announcement to the FT, Netflix stated”Commissioner Breton is appropriate to highlight the importance of making certain that the internet continues to run smoothly through this critical moment.

“We have been focused on community efficacy for several decades, including supplying our open connect service for free to telecommunications companies.”YouTube did not respond to comment on this Financial Times’ request. Demand increased for other services too, via messaging including calls. This is the reverse response to that which US broadband suppliers have done, together with companies removing data caps to be able to take care of users needing access than they’d done. Even the US government also has allowed Verizon, AT&T, and US Cellular to use bandwidth for their networks to keep up with demand.