Your Wear OS Smart Watch Has This Musical Google Easter Egg

By- Alok Chand
There are loads of reasons to buy a Wear OS smartwatch since one of Google Easter eggs has been found hidden within the operating system for wearables and yet another excuse has been found.

This Google Easter egg was shown off by 9to5 Mac, reportedly discovered prior by Reddit users although we have not managed to find the thread and no source is mentioned. We have tested it out though, and this is legit.

This Easter egg is a drum machine. There’s a 4×4 grid of bands which are emphasized one at a time, accompanied by a drum beat. Tapping on a circle allows you to change it so that it plays a different noise.

Interested in testing this out on your own? You’ll require a Wear OS watch (obviously) with a speaker, or sound playback. We tested this out on an Emporio Armani Connected (2018) even though plenty of different devices also have speakers. If it applies to you, you’ll run through the steps necessary to check outside this Google Wear OS Easter egg.

Find the Wear OS drum machine Easter egg

In your Wear OS smartwatch, first, find the program menu — this can be retrieved on devices by pressing on the crown. Scroll down until you find the torch’ or’Flashlight’ option.

Pick this, and you will be presented with the torch itself, which to use generally you tap to flip the light on and tap to turn it off.

For the Easter egg, together with the torch off, double tap on the screen twice and about the next tap, hold down the display. Rather than lighting up with whitening, the display should now display a couple of seconds of different flashing colors, but keep your finger down through this (should you lift your finger it will not work).

You should be presented together with the machine, with the grid of bands. The sound was changed off the first time we attempted it, but this changed.

As reported by 9to5 Mac, a few users have to go through this process a couple of times for it to operate. We did not have this trouble, but that is something worth bearing in mind if you can not get the Easter egg to work.

Now you could have fun or, even if you are anything like us turning the sound into a cacophony of cowbells.

Alok Chand

