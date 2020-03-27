Xiaomi Teases a Fresh Mi Watch Color Smartwatch For 2020

- Advertisement -

The year 2020 is currently upon us, and the gadgets are coming: specifically, a fresh Mi Watch Color smartwatch device from Xiaomi, which the Chinese technology giant has teased in a brief new promo video. It does give us a few thoughts about what to anticipate, while the movie is spilling over with specs and details. To begin with, the watch has a round casing, unlike the layout of the Mi Watch that surfaced a couple of weeks ago. We’ve got two buttons to the right of the dial along with what appears to be replaceable straps as well. According to Gadgets 360, the color options will be gold black and silver, with a variety of strap options. Take a look at our PC games of this year CES 2020 is approaching this month apple could ditch the iPhone notch What we do not get from this voucher is any idea what software the watch is running — though contemplating that the Mi Watch had Wear OS on board, it would be a surprise when this Shade variant did not.

In the somewhat vivid 36-second clip which Xiaomi has submitted, it seems like the customary feature set of action monitoring, heartbeat monitoring, app notifications, and sleep monitoring will all be current and correct. As yet, we don’t have any word on pricing — or any information on accessibility outside of China — but with an on-sale date pegged for January 3, we have only got a few days to wait to hear further from Xiaomi. Meanwhile, leaked pictures of the retail box posted to social websites and seen by GSMArena reveal that the wearable has a 1.39-inch, 454 x 454 pixel AMOLED screen, using a 420mAh battery which Xiaomi is promising could last for an impressive 14 days. There are NFC and GPS, also water resistance to 50 meters on board. It may be among those wear ables in case it comes to your region to watch in 2020.