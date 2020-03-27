Home Technology Xbox Series X GPU Details Allegedly Details Stolen As AMD Admits Graphics...
Xbox Series X GPU Details Allegedly Details Stolen As AMD Admits Graphics IP Theft

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
AMD has confessed that it has suffered a theft of images IP, but this intellectual property that was stolen is not a core element of their security or future competitiveness of its image solutions. We’ve seen claims even though we must treat them the details pertain to code to the custom-built GPU for the Xbox collection X, in addition to Navi graphics cards of AMD.

AMD issued the following statement on its site: “In AMD, information security and the protection of our intellectual property are a priority. Back in December 2019, someone who promised to have evaluation files related to a subset but have since been taken down contacted us.

“While We’re aware the perpetrator has added files That Have been made public, we believe that the images that are stolen aren’t core to security or the validity of our graphics products. We’re unaware of the perpetrator owning any other AMD IP.”

As to those different claims we mentioned, Tom’s Hardware seen that Torrentfreak says it has been in touch with a person claiming to be the hacker who made off with the images IP in question, who is apparently searching for bids, also considers it possible to procure something in the order of $100 million (around #85 million, AU$170 million) from potential buyers.

Torrentfreak asserts that the stolen information link to supply code for present Navi graphics cards, and Big Navi (incoming high-end RDNA 2-powered GPUs for PC) and Arden GPUs (such as the next-gen Xbox)

Some details have been leaked online, with AMD filing two DMCA notices (at least, possibly more, Torrentfreak observes) from Github Repos where stolen code has been submitted. There is, apparently, another post containing source code on 4chan. The hacker has told Torrentfreak that when she doesn’t get a buyer for the rest of the source code, she will simply put the whole lot on the internet.

‘Unexpected accomplishment’

According to the hacker, the”source code was suddenly achieved from an unprotected computer/server” which she blasted into.

AMD clearly seems keen to make it clear that there is nothing critical involved, although, in the statement, it does use the qualification it considers the stolen images IP is not core to its security or competitiveness. Not that it is certain…

AMD also stated that it is”working closely with law enforcement officials and other specialists as a part of an ongoing criminal investigation,” which is hardly surprising.

That could be bad news for your business, to say the very least — and embarrassing based on how the property was acquired, to boot obviously if this does prove to be sensitive information than AMD currently considers.

