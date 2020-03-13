Wonder Woman 1984 Release Date, Cast, Trailer And everything you need to know

- Advertisement -

It is going to be a succession of 2017's Wonder Woman. Writers of this sequence are Patty Jenkins and Geoff Johns, with recently added member David Callaham.

Release Date

On July 22, 2017, at San Diego Comic-Con, the studio formally declared the renewal of this movie to get part two. The movie is scheduled to launch on June 5, 2020.

CAST

Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta

Robin Wright as Antiope

Pedro Pascal as Maxwell “Max” Lord

Kristen Wiig as Barbara Ann Minerva / Cheetah

Chris Pine as Steve Trevor

Gal Gadot as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman

We will also see Natasha Rothwell, Ravi Patel, Gabriella Wilde, Kristoffer Polaha, and Amr Waked.On June 13, Jenkins confirmed the addition of Chris Pine as Steve Trevor through Twitter.

Trailer

The official trailer of Wonder Woman 1984 premiered on December 9, 2020, and got a mad response on it with 27 million+ views.

PLOT

The story is set in the 1980s that is 33 years earlier Justice League when Diana is residing in America.

She’s moved abroad with the members of Steve Trevor’s household to associate. All she’d crave to remember her memories about the man she loved a lot who died after the first Wonder Woman movie.

It would be interesting to see how the family meeting goes along with what it leads to.

We would see a fantastic love story. As Steve Trevor isn’t dead and he’s back.

The plot will probably be focusing on the Amazons of Themyscira. According to the trailer, Diana is currently working within the area of antiques and art.

Archaeologist Barbara gets the superpowers of Cheetah. During the movie, we would see their friendship turning to tragedy and then getting enemies, although they would bond well.