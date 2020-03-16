Wolcen Studio prioritizes bug fixing and stability Within new content

- Advertisement -

Wolcen: The studio behind Mayhem’s Kingdom has suspended the development of content that is new to operate on insects, game stability, and improvements.Upcoming content Wolcen: King of Chaos Consists of new league content and brand new chapters; nonetheless, Wolfen Studio targets solving numerous topics and enhancing testing.

An external QA group has been hired to help improve the testing process, which will help identify problems quickly before releasing a new version of the game.The 1.0.10 patch will be published early next week. Changes have been made and require extensive testing, although Originally planned for this week.

The development group is also working on the story improvements in Chapter 3, and this will improve”the variety and rhythm which produces gameplay events and encounters more appealing.” Players may anticipate incorporating new enemies and new enemy variants.

Ways to enhance the quality of life include rebinding left-clicks, adding superimposed disease numbers on monsters’ search capabilities, and a mission reward system.

Wolcen Studio stated that in addition to fixing bugs, it expects improvements in balance. The goal is to improve currently less used skills, and patch 1.0.10 will begin bringing some developments in that way.

League content and an additional story chapter will have to wait

Finally, the staff is currently working on options that may improve server capacity coverage and efficacy. Currently, improving server responsiveness is one of the”first jobs” for single-player and multiplayer games.You may expect to include unique league mechanisms and new content to 1.1.0, and new chapters will be proposed later on.

More info about the near future is offered in the link.

Sometimes we include links to retail stores that are online. We will charge a small commission, Should you click on one to make a purchase. To learn more, click here.