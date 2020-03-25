Home In News With Nothing Else To Do Because Of The Coronavirus, This Sportscaster Just...
In News

With Nothing Else To Do Because Of The Coronavirus, This Sportscaster Just Narrates Real Life

By- Alok Chand

The coronavirus impact is still felt far and wide, as the COVID-19 virus attracts businesses from retail to some sections of journalism, also, grinding to a halt. Regarding the latter, sports fans don’t have any games to play at this time of social distancing. Which gave the idea to just start narrating life to a rugby commentator out of London he sees around him. It’s a rare piece of positivity amid the coronavirus that has become a worldwide pandemic as well as Monday, March 23, which has led to more than 378,000 cases across the world and over 16,000 deaths.

The narrator spits out his commentary at a, as a race in front of him, shooting audiences along. His narration’s intensity is matched only by the rate of the pursuit. The pursuer in question — just one dog. Chasing another. In the park. The narration is courtesy of Nick Heath, a rugby commentator from London who’s done his part to answer the question of precisely what’s going to become of all of the sports fans around the world who don’t have any, well, sports to pay at the moment anymore as a result of the coronavirus. Answer? You can always do like Heath does and just… narrate real life. one video clip posted to his Twitter account.

There have been some lovely footwork, and (as”Vanilla” bobs and weaves) there it is again, from Vanilla!”In another hilarious piece of makeshift sports commentary, we could hear Heath bemoan the state of play between… two guys just sort of kicking the ball back and forth at the park. One of these finally kicks the ball off errantly, where Heath laments: “Oh, that was terrible. It is what we’ve come to expect, really, from those two.” The Twitter account of the heath is a grab bag of other humorous clips like these that he is tagged he uses to entertain his over 85,000 Twitter followers. Among his most viewed clips, known as the”2020 Crossroad Dash,” provides commentary as people simply cross the road at a light in front of a Barclays branch.

It’s racked up over 636,000 viewpoints. Because we are all bored, and because Heath is wonderful. Indeed, the levity and decent humor he’s shared has caught fire, earning him media from around the globe and ranging from prominent outlets ranging from USA Today into The New York Times.

Alok Chand

