Will We Get a Marvel Or Star Wars Movie from Watchmen TV Show Creator Damon Lindelof?

By- navin yadav
Damon Lindelof, the founder of HBO’s Watchmen, is interested in taking a trip into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or a galaxy far, far out, in the future. Lindelof left his stamp in the DC world in a large way with Watchmen, which proved to be among the biggest hits of 2019. Lindelof is considering researching other major franchises, while there are no plans for a second season now.

The author and producer is presently promoting The Hunt, that is finally making its way to theaters this weekend last year, after being delayed. Damon Lindelof touched a few franchises he’d like to maybe explore second, given the chance. Here’s what he had to say about doing it.

It appears in Phase 4 that the MCU will take some huge swings. What little we’ve seen from WandaVision, which debuts on Disney+ later this year, looks like a trippy detour from what we’re used to from those characters, with the series centering on Wanda Maximoff and Vision. We’ve also obtained Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness coming down the pipeline, which will be poised to become a unique experience.

Not to mention the X-Men and Fantastic Four will be rebooted over the MCU sometime later on, which might open up many possibilities.

Star Wars is another story. The future of this sci-fi business is a small puzzle after the release of The growth of Skywalker last year. We all know more pictures will be made, in addition to displays on Disney+ to go along with The Mandalorian. Speaking further, Damon Lindelof said he’d like to do some thing at the Star Wars world, but not for a while.

Whoever is tasked with crafting another phase of Star Wars will soon be under extreme stress, that much is certain.

Understandably, someone like Lindelof would want to prevent that stress, especially after beating the odds with some thing like Watchmen, that defied expectations and functioned as a satisfying sequel to one of their most beloved comic book properties of all time. Envision what Lindelof might be able to perform for the MCU? This information comes to us via Fandom.

