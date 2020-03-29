Will there be a Fifth Season of the Grand tour? Grand Tour Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Amazon Prime Renewed Contract?

- Advertisement -

Will there be a Fifth Season of the Grand Excursion?

The fourth period of this Grand tour was released a couple of months ago. And ever since then, fans are drooling over for its season. Well, Amazon hasn’t made any statement about the fifth, but it may be possible.

According to the reports, the show’s executive producer, Andy Wilman told them they had renewed their contract with Amazon for four more years. It follows that two seasons i.e., 6 and 5, may be possible.

Who will maintain the cast?

Our very favorite Jeremy Clarkson will soon be in the throw. If it’s about a Grand tour his name comes up. He once made a statement” Someone asked me, until the show, what can do with a car which you haven’t previously done? My head is stuffed with enough thoughts for five years.”

He has been giving a lot of his years into Grand tour, along with the series has given unmatchable stardom and fame to him.

Besides him, Richard Hammond and James May might be part of the show.

What about this story?

The show is all about automobiles, motorbikes and the roads are that are mapped. Like Myanmar, and Cambodia, Thailand, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, they traveled the roads of those beautiful locations in season four.

It’s hosted by Jeremy and another two. The trio has been employed in the Gear formerly.

Is there any trailer?

And also, there’s not been any trailer out nonetheless. Pretty much is given an idea about the series by the prior seasons.