Two weeks ago, New York and California reported the same amount of coronavirus cases. Ever since then, infections in New York have skyrocketed as well as the country now has ten times more known cases compared to California, which has found infections grow at a rate. As of Tuesday, 25,665 cases were reported by New York while California had 2,535.

Public health experts say a delay buys officials time to stock up on supplies and prepare for the worse while California is still bracing for a surge in cases within the next few weeks. No one knows precisely why California, which reported its coronavirus case before New York, has not seen a spike in instances. Its improbable one factor is accountable. Robert Watcher, the seat of the University of California San Francisco Department of Medicine, and John Swartzberg, a clinical professor emeritus of infectious diseases at UC Berkeley, have a few theories:

Early”stay at home” orders: The San Francisco Bay Area has been the first region in the nation to issue a”shelter in place” directive on March 16, shuttering all nonessential businesses, ordering residents to stay inside as much as possible and operate from home. Three days afterward, the state followed. New York state ordered all workers to stay home the day after New York City and that closed down all companies days after the Bay region. Since the illness spreads so fast, and one individual could infect numerous people, a few days can have a huge impact on the trajectory of the virus.

Population density: Nyc is the densest area in the U.S. According to census data, New York has 28,211 people per square mile while San Francisco has 18,581 and Los Angeles has 8,484. New York City might be especially hard-hit when individuals are inside six feet of one another, Considering that the virus spreads.

Large employers telling workers to telecommute early: At the San Francisco Bay Area, large tech companies, including Google, Twitter and Lyft, told employees to work at home at least a week before officials at the region falsified it, which could have led to social distancing–at least during the workweek–early on.

Probability and fortune: Who gets infected and where infected people go is sometimes a matter of chance. Both Swartzberg and Watcher said California might have been lucky so far, although Watcher noted the fortune of California could change.

More tests: New York state has conducted the maximum Covid-19 evaluations in the nation in 103,479, according to the most recent state count. People have been, meanwhile just analyzed by California. Though the inability for sick people to get tested has created an information vacuum, and more testing would increase positive results in both countries, lack of testing alone doesn’t explain why more people are being hospitalized or dying from the virus in New York than in California, which indicates that there are more infections locally.

Crucial quote: “The cases in California are continuing to increase, as they are in the Bay Area, but they’re doing at a pace that’s not the sort of exponential pace which you would expect if people were going about their ordinary day-to-day activities. It’s the kind of pace you see when you’re having much fewer connections than ordinary, so it seems just like the factors that facilitate widespread transmission are changed here a little bit sooner and a bit more efficiently,” Watcher said. But”it’s way too soon to declare success.”

Key background: New York is experiencing the worst outbreak in the U.S., accounting for more than half of cases in the U.S. State officials have already sounded the alarm that the healthcare system does not have sufficient capacity to deal with a spike in most cases, and hospitals in the state are reporting shortages of equipment and overwhelming numbers reminiscent of the outbreaks in China and Italy.

News peg: California was the second state to report coronavirus instances from the U.S., and also the high volume of travelers from China, the epicenter of the international outbreak, has directed public health experts to think that California will be a major hotspot of the virus. The state’s internal projections forecast that 56 percent of the population of the state might get infected without reduction efforts.