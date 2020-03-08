Home TV Series Who’s in the cast of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 4?
Who’s in the cast of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 4?

By- Vikash Kumar
Depending on the comics of the same name and set in the same world as fellow teenager drama Riverdale, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is rather the spellbinding watch.

Starring Mad Men’s Kiernan Shipka since the titular witch, the shadowy reboot of the chirpy’90s sitcom is presently in its third period (or Part 3, since it’s officially known on Netflix). But will Greendale’s witches return to, quite literally, raise Hell to get a time?

Here’s what we know so far…

Will there be a Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 4?

No need to pray Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4, into the Lord has already been confirmed. Netflix ordered 16 episodes back in December 2018. These are divided into Parts 3 and 4, with Part 3 landing Netflix in January 2020.

When will Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 4 be released on Netflix?

There’s no official launch date for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 only yet. Part 3 struck Netflix on 24th January 2020, so it might be a little while yet before the fourth instalment is published on the streamer.

In the event, the launch pattern is anything similar to using the first two batches (Component 1 has been released in October 2018, with Part 2 after in April 2019) we could expect Part 4 to land towards the ending of 2020. Production for Part 4 is now underway, with filming expected to wrap up in February 2020.

What will it be about?

Part 3 saw Sabrina head into the depths of Hell to rescue her boyfriend, whose entire body held back the Dark Lord, aka Sabrina’s creepy real father. The series expanded on the show’s mythology, introducing audiences to a whole new (under)world.

Sabrina being Sabrina, she could let the injustices happening in Hell go unchallenged, vowing to deliver new direction to Satan’s realm. The show took a leaf Endgame playbook and messed around with the different timelines that were past, leading to two Sabrinas from the present-day — one which rules Hell, and yet one which returns to Greendale.

It is uncertain what will be the focus of Part 4 only yet, but showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told TheWrap that Part 4 would likely be”after both Sabrinas concurrently going forward.”

“We’re still shooting and we’re kind of down to our last few episodes of Part 4, which has been fun,” he said. “Each part has its kind of individuality, and Part 4 is different in Part 3, where a lot of it had been set in Hell, we still have that. But every event of Part 4 is like its horror film, which can be exciting.”

Who’s in the cast of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 4?

Rounding out the Spellman clan led by Kiernan Shipka’s Sabrina are Miranda Otto (Lord of the Rings) as Aunt Zelda, Lucy Davis (The Office) as Aunt Hilda and Chance Perdomo as cousin Ambrose.

Sabrina’s mortal friends are played by Ross Lynch (Harvey Kinkle), Jaz Sinclair (Rosalind Walker) and Lachlan Watson (Theo Putnam). Watson and Gavin Leatherwood, that plays Sabrina’s warlock boyfriend Nick Scratch, were upped to show regulars for Part 3, and they are expected to play big roles.

Also likely to return would be Michelle Gomez (Mary Wardwell/Lilith/Madam Satan), Tati Gabrielle (Prudence Blackwood) and Richard Coyle (Father Blackwood).

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, but you can rewatch the music video and trailer for Part 3 in the meantime…

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

