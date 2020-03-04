When will the seventh season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine be on Netflix?

- Advertisement -

Through the years Brooklyn Nine-Nine has fought to maintain a consistent Netflix premiere date.

The string would arrive in January, but for with the Fall schedule, its two seasons on Fox have been transferred to coincide. Upon returning to NBC the series went back to January but the premiere date, for its season has been the beginning of February. That information is essential since it can considerably affect the Netflix release date.

In the UK, the newest seasons of Brooklyn Nine-Nine don’t arrive until almost two weeks after the US broadcast. This means the UK should see E4 broadcasting Brooklyn Nine-Nine around early April.

At the very earliest we’re hoping to see season 7 of Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Netflix in April 2021.

Where can I stream Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Netflix?

Regrettably, for some subscribers, Brooklyn Nine-Nine is not carried on every Netflix library, but despite this, the sitcom remains available to stream in over 30 countries around the world.

The areas streaming Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Netflix are:

Region Seasons Episodes Australia 6 130 Canada 6 130 France 6 130 Hong Kong 6 130 India 6 130 Portugal 6 130 Singapore 6 130 Switzerland 6 130 Thailand 6 130 Argentina 5 112 Belgium 5 112 Brazil 5 112 Czech Republic 5 112 Germany 5 112 Greece 5 112 Hungary 5 112 Iceland 5 112 Israel 5 112 Italy 5 112 Japan 5 112 Lithuania 5 112 Mexico 5 112 Netherlands 5 112 Poland 5 112 Romania 5 112 Russia 5 112 Slovakia 5 112 South Africa 5 112 South Korea 5 112 Spain 5 112 Sweden 5 112 Turkey 5 112 United Kingdom 5 112

Some regions are still without the sixth time but not to worry, it’ll be arriving on Netflix on March 28th, 2020.

If you want to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine in the United States, you will need a subscription to Hulu.