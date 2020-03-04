Home TV Series When will the seventh season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine be on Netflix?
TV Series

When will the seventh season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine be on Netflix?

By- Vikash Kumar
Through the years Brooklyn Nine-Nine has fought to maintain a consistent Netflix premiere date.

The string would arrive in January, but for with the Fall schedule, its two seasons on Fox have been transferred to coincide. Upon returning to NBC the series went back to January but the premiere date, for its season has been the beginning of February. That information is essential since it can considerably affect the Netflix release date.

In the UK, the newest seasons of Brooklyn Nine-Nine don’t arrive until almost two weeks after the US broadcast. This means the UK should see E4 broadcasting Brooklyn Nine-Nine around early April.

At the very earliest we’re hoping to see season 7 of Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Netflix in April 2021.

Where can I stream Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Netflix?

Regrettably, for some subscribers, Brooklyn Nine-Nine is not carried on every Netflix library, but despite this, the sitcom remains available to stream in over 30 countries around the world.

The areas streaming Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Netflix are:

Region Seasons Episodes
Australia 6 130
Canada 6 130
France 6 130
Hong Kong 6 130
India 6 130
Portugal 6 130
Singapore 6 130
Switzerland 6 130
Thailand 6 130
Argentina 5 112
Belgium 5 112
Brazil 5 112
Czech Republic 5 112
Germany 5 112
Greece 5 112
Hungary 5 112
Iceland 5 112
Israel 5 112
Italy 5 112
Japan 5 112
Lithuania 5 112
Mexico 5 112
Netherlands 5 112
Poland 5 112
Romania 5 112
Russia 5 112
Slovakia 5 112
South Africa 5 112
South Korea 5 112
Spain 5 112
Sweden 5 112
Turkey 5 112
United Kingdom 5 112
Some regions are still without the sixth time but not to worry, it’ll be arriving on Netflix on March 28th, 2020.

If you want to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine in the United States, you will need a subscription to Hulu.

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

