When will the seventh season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine be on Netflix?

Through the years Brooklyn Nine-Nine has fought to maintain a consistent Netflix premiere date.
The string would arrive in January, but for with the Fall schedule, its two seasons on Fox have been transferred to coincide. Upon returning to NBC the series went back to January but the premiere date, for its season has been the beginning of February. That information is essential since it can considerably affect the Netflix release date.
In the UK, the newest seasons of Brooklyn Nine-Nine don’t arrive until almost two weeks after the US broadcast. This means the UK should see E4 broadcasting Brooklyn Nine-Nine around early April.
At the very earliest we’re hoping to see season 7 of Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Netflix in April 2021.
Where can I stream Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Netflix?
Regrettably, for some subscribers, Brooklyn Nine-Nine is not carried on every Netflix library, but despite this, the sitcom remains available to stream in over 30 countries around the world.
The areas streaming Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Netflix are:
|Region
|Seasons
|Episodes
|Australia
|6
|130
|Canada
|6
|130
|France
|6
|130
|Hong Kong
|6
|130
|India
|6
|130
|Portugal
|6
|130
|Singapore
|6
|130
|Switzerland
|6
|130
|Thailand
|6
|130
|Argentina
|5
|112
|Belgium
|5
|112
|Brazil
|5
|112
|Czech Republic
|5
|112
|Germany
|5
|112
|Greece
|5
|112
|Hungary
|5
|112
|Iceland
|5
|112
|Israel
|5
|112
|Italy
|5
|112
|Japan
|5
|112
|Lithuania
|5
|112
|Mexico
|5
|112
|Netherlands
|5
|112
|Poland
|5
|112
|Romania
|5
|112
|Russia
|5
|112
|Slovakia
|5
|112
|South Africa
|5
|112
|South Korea
|5
|112
|Spain
|5
|112
|Sweden
|5
|112
|Turkey
|5
|112
|United Kingdom
|5
|112
Some regions are still without the sixth time but not to worry, it’ll be arriving on Netflix on March 28th, 2020.
If you want to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine in the United States, you will need a subscription to Hulu.