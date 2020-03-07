Home TV Series When will Queer Eye Season 5 air on Netflix
TV Series

When will Queer Eye Season 5 air on Netflix

By- Vikash Kumar
- Advertisement -

Queer Eye: We’re In Japan just premiered but it is safe to say we are already prepared for the Fab Five to come back for another complete season. Four episodes were not enough. Well, lucky for you, we know quite a bit about season five of Queer Eye and if it’s going to return to Netflix.

Where will it be set?

First off, we know for sure it’ll be in Philadelphia, PA. The gang off into the East Coast this time, although seasons have been in Atlanta and Kansas City. Casting notices to the season were put up seeking nominations for heroes in the area and the gang was spotted filming there. Food expert Antoni Porowski even gushed about his favorite coffee shop in the city into Food and Wine before they had started filming.

Also Read:   Criminal Minds: returning for the new face series finale

When will it return?

While we do not have an exact return date for the show, the See What Twitter account of Netflix did share that we need to expect the Philly season to premiere some time in 2020. That will be is unfortunately still a puzzle!

How long will it be until it comes back?

I think that it’s safe to say that we won’t be waiting too long to come back to our TVs Since seasons are released so close together. Now that the Japan special was released, news about the upcoming season should be coming any day now. And we’ll be sure to update this post once anything is heard by us.

Also Read:   ‘One Punch Man Season 3’? Know The Complete Details Here!
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   High school DxD: Season 5 delay explained
Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

RELATED ARTICLES

TV Series

The Umbrella Academy Multiverse Theory Explained

Vikash Kumar -
A Reddit user broke down the physics involved with Five's time jumps and his return for a teenager, supported by the multiverse concept, which...
Read more
TV Series

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 4: release date, cast, plot and other latest details

Vikash Kumar -
'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' is a supernatural horror web collection. The series is made by Warner Bros and premiered on Netflix. The series' narrative...
Read more
TV Series

Stranger Things are returning for season 4

Vikash Kumar -
All the (surviving) key cast members from seasons 1-3 of Stranger Things are returning for season 4, in addition to a few faces which...
Read more
TV Series

Messiah Season 2: Release Date And More Updates

Vikash Kumar -
Messiah season 1 was released on Netflix on 1 January 2020. The series was created by Michael Petroni. The first season of this show...
Read more
TV Series

One Punch Man Season 3: Release Date, Plot, And Recant Update

Vikash Kumar -
One Punch Man Season 2 in this was a season filled with ups and downs and premiered back in April 2019. The series was...
Read more
Also Read:   ‘One Punch Man Season 3’? Know The Complete Details Here!
TV Series

When is The Crown season 4 released on Netflix? What will happen in season 4?

Vikash Kumar -
Netflix has yet to confirm that an air date for the fourth year -- and though a gap was between seasons two and three,...
Read more
TV Series

Natalie Dormer, who plays Margery Tyrell in the HBO fantasy show, The Witcher season 2

Vikash Kumar -
The Witcher year 2 may not be able to shake those off of Thrones comparisons if the newest casting rumor rings true. After being seen...
Read more
TV Series

Brooklyn Nine-Nine fandom breaking into a million tiny pieces for Jake and Amy

Vikash Kumar -
That noise you hear is the collective heart of the Brooklyn Nine-Nine fandom breaking into a thousand tiny pieces for Jake and Amy. In Season...
Read more
TV Series

Who are in the cast of The Dragon Prince Season 4?

Vikash Kumar -
Callum is old than half brother Ezran only 14 years. And he's the very first human being to able to restrain primal magic. Rayla...
Read more

Must Read

The Umbrella Academy Multiverse Theory Explained

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
A Reddit user broke down the physics involved with Five's time jumps and his return for a teenager, supported by the multiverse concept, which...
Read more

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 4: release date, cast, plot and other latest details

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' is a supernatural horror web collection. The series is made by Warner Bros and premiered on Netflix. The series' narrative...
Read more

Here’s everything you need to know about the kissing booth 2

Movies Vikash Kumar -
When will it kissing booth two trailers will be aired?
Also Read:   top 10 shows on Netflix and TV in this week
Nothing formally has declared the trailer nonetheless generally releases 10days before the movie release. Fans...
Read more

Stranger Things are returning for season 4

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
All the (surviving) key cast members from seasons 1-3 of Stranger Things are returning for season 4, in addition to a few faces which...
Read more

Messiah Season 2: Release Date And More Updates

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Messiah season 1 was released on Netflix on 1 January 2020. The series was created by Michael Petroni. The first season of this show...
Read more

When will Queer Eye Season 5 air on Netflix

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Queer Eye: We're In Japan just premiered but it is safe to say we are already prepared for the Fab Five to come back...
Read more

One Punch Man Season 3: Release Date, Plot, And Recant Update

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
One Punch Man Season 2 in this was a season filled with ups and downs and premiered back in April 2019. The series was...
Read more

When is The Crown season 4 released on Netflix? What will happen in season 4?

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Netflix has yet to confirm that an air date for the fourth year -- and though a gap was between seasons two and three,...
Read more

Natalie Dormer, who plays Margery Tyrell in the HBO fantasy show, The Witcher season 2

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
The Witcher year 2 may not be able to shake those off of Thrones comparisons if the newest casting rumor rings true. After being seen...
Read more

Brooklyn Nine-Nine fandom breaking into a million tiny pieces for Jake and Amy

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
That noise you hear is the collective heart of the Brooklyn Nine-Nine fandom breaking into a thousand tiny pieces for Jake and Amy. In Season...
Read more
© World Top Trend