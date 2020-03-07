When will Queer Eye Season 5 air on Netflix

- Advertisement -

Queer Eye: We’re In Japan just premiered but it is safe to say we are already prepared for the Fab Five to come back for another complete season. Four episodes were not enough. Well, lucky for you, we know quite a bit about season five of Queer Eye and if it’s going to return to Netflix.

Where will it be set?

First off, we know for sure it’ll be in Philadelphia, PA. The gang off into the East Coast this time, although seasons have been in Atlanta and Kansas City. Casting notices to the season were put up seeking nominations for heroes in the area and the gang was spotted filming there. Food expert Antoni Porowski even gushed about his favorite coffee shop in the city into Food and Wine before they had started filming.

When will it return?

While we do not have an exact return date for the show, the See What Twitter account of Netflix did share that we need to expect the Philly season to premiere some time in 2020. That will be is unfortunately still a puzzle!

#QueerEye News: Season 4 premieres July 19! Season 5 officially picked up and the Philadelphia-set episodes will premiere in 2020! pic.twitter.com/1SmcvbMKlA — See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) June 18, 2019

How long will it be until it comes back?

I think that it’s safe to say that we won’t be waiting too long to come back to our TVs Since seasons are released so close together. Now that the Japan special was released, news about the upcoming season should be coming any day now. And we’ll be sure to update this post once anything is heard by us.