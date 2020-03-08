Home TV Series When is the On My Block season four release date?
TV Series

When is the On My Block season four release date?

By- Vikash Kumar
Netflix thanks in no small part On My Boat, and was dominating the drama scene lately. Featuring a portrayal of issues that were timely comedy along with a cast that seems like teens, the has made its location.

When is the On My Block season four release date?

The launch date for year three is Wednesday 11th however what about season four?

Netflix has not said anything just yet, however, we do understand that the past 3 seasons fell in March on successive years — thus a launch date of March 2021 is a fairly safe bet.

Who is in the cast for On My Block season four?

Each of the important cast members are all expected to come back which comprises Sierra Capri (American Skin) as headstrong group leader Monse Finnie, Diego Tinoco (Teen Wolf) as gang affiliate Cesar Diaz, Jason Genoa (Logan) as maths whiz Ruby Martinez and Brett Gray (When They See Us) as geeky Jamal Turner.

The Jessica Marie Garcia of the Middle is very likely to return since the love interest Jasmine Flores of Ruby, as is Julio Macias’ gang member Spooky Diaz after becoming promoted to the cast in year three.

What could On My Block season four about?

Season three watched the buddies kidnapped from the Santos gang and made to locate the mob’s creator Lil’ Ricky.

It’s unknown exactly what year four’s plot could be at this stage — however, there are lots of threads such as Cesar’s relationship and Monse, Cesar’s relationship with brother Spooky along with Jamal hilarity. We anticipate the Santos gang is going to probably be involved somehow once more…

How can I watch On My Block season four?

The teen play’s fourth year will be available only on Netflix.

Is there a trailer for On My Block Season four?

Not yet — here is the trailer for season three

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

