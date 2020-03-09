When is Messiah season 2 on Netflix?

- Advertisement -

As things stand, we have no confirmation on whether Netflix will orders or not a second season.

It is generally practiced for its streaming service to wait around a month after introduction to announce renewals — but we still hadn’t heard any more news of another run in March, two weeks following the first time aired.

That does not mean there has been no news to imply that the series was canceled — in this stage, and we won’t receive another series it simply means we must wait for just a little bit more for confirmation!

If there was another season confirmed, then based on the production program for season one, it would be likely to air at some stage in 2021 a summer or fall date. Of course, if any more conclusive advice comes our way, we will post it here.

What happened in Messiah season 1?

**Includes SPOILERS**

As mentioned above, the central conceit of the opening series was the case of Al-Masih (who also goes by the title Payam Golshiri) a mysterious figure who claims to be the second coming of Christ.

Unsurprisingly given the show’s modern-day setting, there’s a fair deal of suspicion about if Al-Masih is that he says he is — and so CIA agent Eva Geller begins an investigation to find out whether he is Christ or a conman, perhaps even the embodiment of the Antichrist.

During the season we see Al-Masih miraculously survive a would-be-deadly plane crash and reestablish his fellow passenger Aviram Dahan, and then watch one of his loyal disciples similarly escape departure following a suicide bombing.

The first season did not quite provide any conclusive information as to the precise character of Al Masih — and it’s still just as likely that he’s good as he is wicked — but we do know for certain he has of supernatural forces.

Besides, we understand that he has some sort of relationship with Oscar Wallace, a cyber-terrorist and Williams College professor and that he has placed great trust in a woman named Rebecca — that creates a message that”Al-Masih is the eye…the eye of the storm”

What might happen in Messiah season 2?