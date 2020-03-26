Home TV Series When is Dead to Me season 2’s release date? Who will be...
When is Dead to Me season 2’s release date? Who will be in the cast for season 2?

By- Vikash Kumar
Dead, a black comedy on Netflix that’s been called”the darker variant of Grace & Frankie”, was a hit since season one was released in May 2019.

The series stars Linda Cardellini and Christina Applegate as two girls who become friends and meet in a grief counseling seminar.

Will the series yield for another season? Have a look at everything we know about the future of Dead below.

Has Netflix picked the show up for season 2?

Yes! The information was announced by Christina Applegate on Twitter, along with a pic of her and co-star Linda Cardellini.

“My woman, we got more time together,” she wrote. “I adore you.”

When is Dead to Me season 2’s release date?

The series was renewed less than a month after season one launched, so we’re expecting things to occur nice and fast.

Season 1 dropped at the start of May 2019, also with going to plan, we expect season 2 will arrive in Spring/Summer 2020.

Who will be in the cast for Dead To Me season 2?

We all know that Applegate and Cardellini will be back — but we are going to have to wait and see if anybody else signs on for the run. Can James Marsden return, also? More on this below…

What could happen in Dead To Me season 2?

The first period of Dead ended on a major cliffhanger, with Jen (Applegate) and Judy (Cardellini) standing over the dead body of Judy’s ex-fiancé Steve (James Marsden) — and Jen is seemingly the person who shot him.

However, founder Liz Feldman claims that the ending”isn’t precisely what you think”, and that”Netflix might have to purchase a year two for us all to find out” whether or not Jen killed Steve.

A bait-and-switch would be in-step with the remainder of the series: the season was filled with sudden twists and turns, frequently subverting audiences’ expectations. The biggest of these was the revelation that Jen’s friend, Judy, was responsible for the scream which left her husband deceased.

“There’s a day of this score and there is a rebalancing that will take place and almost, in some instances, a role change,” Feldman told The Hollywood Reporter. “This series will always be a series that explores the dark sides and the light sides of despair, loss, forgiveness, and friendship. So suffice to say, there will be darkness.”

