When is Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 released on Netflix?

- Advertisement -

Depending on the comics of the same name and set in precisely the same world as fellow teenager drama Riverdale, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is rather the watch.

Starring Mad Men’s Kiernan Shipka since the titular witch, the dark reboot of the chirpy’90s sitcom is presently in its third period (or Part 3, as it is formally referred to on Netflix). But will the witches of Greendale be back to increase Hell to get a fourth time?

Here’s what we know so far…

Will there be a Chilling Adventures of Sabrina period 4?

It’s not necessary to pray to the Lord, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 has been confirmed. Netflix ordered 16 episodes back in December 2018. These are split into 4 and Parts 3, with Part 3 landing Netflix in January 2020.

After will Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 4 be published on Netflix?

There is no release date for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 just yet. Part 3 hit Netflix on 24th January 2020, therefore it might be a little while yet before the fourth installment is published on the streamer.

In the event, the release pattern is anything similar to the first two batches (Part 1 has been released in October 2018, with Part 2 after in April 2019) we can expect Part 4 to land towards the end of 2020. Generation for Part 4 is currently underway, with filming expected to wrap up in February 2020.

What will it be about?

Part 3 saw Sabrina head to rescue her boyfriend, whose body has been holding back the Dark Lord, aka Sabrina’s creepy real dad. The series expanded on the show’s mythology, introducing viewers to a new (under)world.

She couldn’t just let the injustices happening in Hell go unchallenged, vowing to deliver direction to Satan’s realm. The series took a leaf out of the Avengers: Endgame messed around with all the past distinct timelines, leading to two Sabrinas from the current day and one which returns to Greendale and playbook.

Who’s in the cast of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina period 4?

Rounding out the Spellman clan headed by Kiernan Shipka’s Sabrina are Miranda Otto (Lord of the Rings) as Aunt Zelda, Lucy Davis (The Office) as Aunt Hilda and Chance Perdomo as cousin Ambrose.

Sabrina’s mortal friends are played by Ross Lynch (Harvey Kinkle), Jaz Sinclair (Rosalind Walker) and Lachlan Watson (Theo Putnam). Gavin and Watson Leatherwood, that plays Sabrina’s warlock boyfriend Nick Scratch, were upped to show regulars for Part 3, and they’re expected to play major roles.