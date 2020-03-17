Home Entertainment When Dirty Money season 2 Yields -- Everything you Want to know...
Entertainment

When Dirty Money season 2 Yields — Everything you Want to know about Netflix’s investigative series

By- navin yadav
After a mind-blowing series one, the Dirty Money of Netflix is back for another series.The documentary — which Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker Alex Gibney creates — provides up and up view into stories about corruption in the company world.

Series we saw the series delve deep into a few of the scandals, such as HSBC’s money laundering for the Sinaloa Cartel, Hezbollah.It returning with six new episodes of scandal, corruption and financial malfeasance demonstrating property schemes banking scandals plastics and other variables put citizens in danger.So when is it on? And what will two be around?Here’s what you need to know…

When is Dirty Money on?

All six episodes from season two will be available to flow on Netflix from 11th March.

In addition to this, viewers can catch up on the series on the site that is streaming.

What’s season two around?

Season 2 is defined to be much more volatile than the series.

It is going to have a look within Jared Kushner’s property empire, the Wells Fargo banking scandal along with Malaysia’s 1MDB corruption instance.

Will there be celebrity interviews?

There are a lot of instances that involve various real-life personalities, as it is a collection.

So fans can expect to see many stars either through interviews or even pre-recorded videos.

Some of the people that were featured in the first show include Stuart Johnson, Jonathan Braun, Alberto Ayala, Russell Simmons, Hilary Clinton, Donald Trump, Martin Shkreli, and many others.

What happened in season one?

Season one explored some of the scandals — from the Volkswagen emissions scandal and Valeant Pharmaceuticals scandal for the Sinaloa Cartel, Hezbollah and others into the HSBC money laundering.

navin yadav



