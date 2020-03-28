WhatsApp Gold Isn’t Real: WhatsApp Gold Scam Installs Malware On Victims’ Phones — Here’s How To Avoid It

- Advertisement -

A scam boosting WhatsApp Gold — a premium version of the messaging agency allegedly used by actors is circulating on social networks. Would-be users are promised a raft of extra attributes and given a link, which contributes to a malicious software download.

Use of societal websites is soaring as people are restricted to their homes during the coronavirus pandemic, and turn on the internet to keep in touch with loved ones, making it easy for these hoaxes to spread.

In a statement, WhatsApp’s parent firm Facebook explained that it is fighting to stay informed about an explosion in demand for its services within recent years, as people turn into societal networking to stay in touch with friends and loved ones.

“In regions hit hardest by the virus, voice and video calling have over doubled on Messenger and WhatsApp,” it said.

Prevent WhatsApp scams

The WhatsApp Gold hoax has been around for some time, but has recently re-surfaced along with a handful of other scams.

Another message now circulating on WhatsApp warns users to watch out for a movie named’Martinelli’, which will damage phones when viewed. The video in question doesn’t appear to exist, and if it did, watching videos inside WhatsApp itself will not cause malicious software to be installed; when messages contain a link to an external website, which could direct them 48,, the problem arises.

A similar hoax warns about a movie called’The Dance of the Pope’, which will allegedly reformat the victim’s phone. No video that is this is present as security expert Graham Cluley reports, and variations of the same message are circulating since at least 2015.

These messages circulate easily, shared by people who believe they are helping their friends, but only serve to cause worry and confusion.

To combat, WhatsApp is currently testing a fact-checking tool that will let you search online to learn more and context about messages you get. An icon beside messages allows you to hunt on Google, which usually helps emphasize misinformation and scams.

Hopefully this can help block the spread of those messages, which may spread across the planet as well-meaning individuals forward them without checking their validity.