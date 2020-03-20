What we saw The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Is Still Moving Forward, Despite Coronavirus

- Advertisement -

Remember back before The Umbrella Academy surfaced Netflix last February, as it was an under-the-radar comedian primarily known being created by Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance fame? It is rather silly to consider, considering just how massively popular the show became in the months after it debuted. Given the lack of a Season 2 premiere date to this stage, as well as each the recent TV production hiatuses, fans may be concerned if the current coronavirus pandemic could delay Umbrella Academy’s yield. That doesn’t appear to be the case.

The news is courtesy of showrunner Steve Blackman, who chose to societal media to state while giving fans a peek at Season 2’s Diego, the show is soldiering on in the phase.

Quite a few Netflix shows had to temporarily pull the plug on filming present seasons as soon as COVID-19 concerns expanded around the planet, together with The Witcher Season 2 getting waylaid by new celebrity Kristof Hivju’s identification. Luckily for fans of The Umbrella Academy, Steve Blackman confirmed back in November the show’s second season had wrapped its filming long before coronavirus reports started taking up entire news cycles. Unless any reshoots could have been necessary, so that was not too much worry.

Still, however, The Umbrella Academy is a series that needs a protracted post-apocalyptic procedure, from the color-corrected visuals into the electronic special effects into the audio and so on. It is not the kind of show that could pull off the fast turnarounds that need to happen with network shows such as The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow. How Steve Blackman is working on editing and audio combinations for Season 2 — or he had been under a week ago — place The Umbrella Academy in the crosshairs for projects that may get postponed on account of the international outbreak.

It looks like Blackman & Co. figured out a way to keep the ball rolling Umbrella Academy while still adhering to hygiene standards. There are a whole lot of knobs and buttons on that board, so I am sure that Purell is continually coming in handy with this stage.

Beyond the keen confirmation that Season 2 is still plugging ahead (instead of zapping back to yesteryear ), the other notable facet of Steve Blackman’s Instagram article is that brand new look at David Castaneda’s Diego, that has undergone quite a lot of hair growth since Season 1. I’m talking on top of his head and around his face.

Though this news may hopefully affirm that The Umbrella Academy will discover a way to Netflix viewers before 2020 is finished, it sadly does not offer fans very much to proceed using new characters or the overall storyline. Okay, it does not offer whatever to go on, but just makes future dates up even more exciting to wait for, right?