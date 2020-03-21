Home TV Series What We Do In The Shadows Season 2 Trailer
What We Do In The Shadows Season 2 Trailer

By- Naveen Yadav
FX published a trailer for season 2 of What We Do from the Shadows, which features the full cast returning along with a couple of surprise guests. The show relies on a picture of the same name written by Jermaine Clement (Legion) and Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok) and follows four vampire roommates residing in present-day New York City. Waititi and Clement also starred in the film, but take executive producer functions in the show, which tells the story of four vampires: Laszlo Cravensworth Nandor the Relentless, his spouse Nadja, and Colin. Living together is the lovable Guillermo, their human manservant.

A trailer for season 2 was released on YouTube teasing new troubles and powers for its unruly undead heroes.

The big show at the end of season 1 was that Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) is a direct descendent of Abraham Van Helsing (a famous vampire hunter made by Bram Stoker for his 1897 book, Dracula). A background of vampire hunting ends up being a moral issue for a man serving four vampires’ whims. The trailer hints at Guillermo uncovering more about his famous lineage, but also reveals he’s still devoted to his bloodsucking masters.

Nick Kroll pops up to reprise a character introduced in the first season, Simon The Devious. The show is joined by Craig Robinson as the pioneer of a team of amateur vampire hunters. Haley Joel Osment and Mark Hamill are confirmed to guest star. Season 1 featured a bevy of amazing guest stars, so year 2 will continue that trend.

Matt Berry, kay van Novak, Natasia Demetriou, and Mark Proksch reunite as Nandor, Laszlo, Nadja, and Colin. Season 1 recurring guests included Beanie Feldstein Doug Jones and Jake McDorman. Plus special appearances by Dave Bautista, Kristen Schall, Kroll, Tilda Swinton, Evan Rachel Wood, Danny Trejo, Wesley Snipes, and more. What We Do from the Shadows contributes to FX on Wednesday, April 15, 2020

