What can we expect from the upcoming season Violet Evergarden?

Violet Evergarden is a lighting novel series written by Kana Akatsuki. A 13-episode anime tv show adaption by Koyoto Animation aired in early 2018.

Violet Evergarden: A brief introduction

The story follows Auto Memory Dolls, people developed by a scientist named Dr. Orland, to assist his blind wife in writing books. Afterward, other people who required the services hired these individuals. The narrative centers Violet Evergarden, a young female ex-soldier, who following the end of the war, gets a job in the author’s agency. She moves on to performing assignments to create letters that may connect people.

The series is based on understanding emotions as Violet experience a different life. The series that is heartwarming and eyeopening depicts a good deal about mankind and society.

The Violet Evergarden sequel

Violet Evergarden will have a sequel picture released. The film project was announced in July 2018 and has been postponed because of a KyoAni fire attack that was horrific. Now, the movie would be soon out in spring 2020.

What about season 2?

The launch of season 2 is still a question mark. As of the most recent update, Kyoto Animation has not confirmed a launch date for season 2. There’s not been any official statement about the launch of year 2. In the first, we will see Violet Evergarden season 2 in 2021.

What can we expect from the upcoming season?

Everybody still presumes him dead, although the anime does not disclose the status of Important Gilbert. The story would revolve around Violet.

We hope that you’re excited to watch the season. With all the sequel movies, you might enjoy yourselves for now!