Westworld Season 3 Warworld Scene Employed Practical Effects In Unexpected Ways

The VFX team supporting Westworld used functional effects to produce the Warworld scene in the latest episode of the HBO’s mind-bending series. “The Winter Line” sees Maeve AKA Isabella wake up during the Second World War; as equally Maeve along with the viewer understand, she hasn’t traveled back in time but is at Warworld. In typical Westworld fashion, the second installment of season 3 contained some surprises; along with a few Game of Thrones cameos, we were treated to some The Matrix-esque plot along with a visually remarkable sequence.

To create the Warworld overload HBO’s Westworld used practical effects to make soldiers and their environment appear frozen.

The episode’s Warworld portion was filmed a replacement for 1940s Italy, in Spain. Within an HBO behind the scenes featurette (submitted to YouTube), Westworld founders, Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, along with the costume, production, and VFX departments discuss crafting a pivotal moment in”The Winter Line.” The system is overloaded by Maeve after realizing she’s in a simulation; soldiers suspend at places as our protagonist walks away, and bullets prevent mid-flight. The video below describes the founders were able to sell and to choreograph the illusion using functional effects.

It’s safe to assume it exists, while Maeve might not have been in Warworld. Westworld is the park, but it isn’t the only one; season 2 introduced us to The Shogun and Raj World. This latest episode but confirms also the Park 4 and the occurrence of Warworld. Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy also have confirmed the presence of a playground that we can expect to see at the end of season 3. If the first couple of episodes are any indication, season 3 of Westworld is set to include a small number of impressive sequences, if they are in a park or the 2058 outside world.

Westworld is about a futuristic adult entertainment park — which is looked after by autonomous”hosts” — that allows its visitors to live out their fantasies through artificial consciousness. Westworld relies on the 1973 Michael Crichton picture of the same name.