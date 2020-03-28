Home Entertainment "Westworld" Season 3: Here's What's Happening At The Season And What's Going...
Entertainment

"Westworld" Season 3: Here's What's Happening At The Season And What's Going to Happen In The Upcoming Episodes???

By- Alok Chand
Westworld is one of the best thrillers with unpredictable twists and turns. At the end of season two, many hosts passed onto the version of the world while escaping the park. Here are all new updates about what might happen in season 3.

When is it coming?

On new year’s eve, HBO has announced the launch date of its next episode. HBO revealed that it would flow on 15. Episode 2 was released on 22 March, and episode 3 will be released on 29 March.

That Are in the cast?

Westworld’s second trailer affirms that Rodrigo Santro, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth, and Ed Harris are back from year 2. Apart from that, many new faces may also appear like Aron Paul ( from Breaking Bad) will join the show. There are Emmy winning author Lena Waithe, just two more newcomers and Scott Mescudi, the rapper, and actor.

Since new episodes have been published now, two trailers have been shown on the official account of HBO.

Plot

Joy said, “It is like re-plotting the show” for season 3. So embrace yourself for your entire new universe. From the trailer, it can be seen that the focus will cover another war, the impeachment of President Trump, ecological catastrophe, atomic competition, and Hong Kong protest. Season 3 will take place as well as for the external world.

Episode 1 — Parce Domine

Dolores developed a connection with Caleb. We treat artificial intelligence in the real world.

Episode 2- The winter.

Plenty of walls are build to separate physically.

Episode 3- The absence of Field

Real-life may damage, but we ought to discover difficulties that are real and look for methods to handle it.

Episode 4- The mum of exile’s

The fact does set you free.

