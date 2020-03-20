Watch The World’s First Tattoo Art Car By Japanese Marque Lexus

- Advertisement -

Lexus has created the world’s first tattoo automobile. In a party of artistry that was Japanese along with the human craftwork that goes into the manufacturing of Lexus cars, the premium marque has commissioned tattoo artist Claudia De Sabe to change a UX compact SUV into a distinctive work of art.The UX tattoo car is a project that is strictly to be one-of-a-kind and while it doesn’t have a price tag, it is estimated that the bespoke job will be more expensive than #120,000 ($146,000).

Together with the entire world heading to help limit the spread of this coronavirus, it is a little respite. And just like much else of my coverage in the coming weeks, the observations have been strictly limited to the digital world here. The images and videos reveal a delicate design that’s beautifully applied. And in a timely gesture of confidence, the car includes a koi, the traditional Japanese theme that talks of those qualities of good luck and perseverance.

It took about six months from ancient concept studies into the UX art car. The tattooing process alone involved five, eight-hour days of work by her husband Yutaro who specializes in Western examples along with De Sabe. The duo are creators of London studio Red Point Tattoo. The new tool allowed for these sweeping designs featuring the two koi carps on each side and along the entire length of the vehicle, as well as a couple of goldfish.

This vehicle is just as much about the process as it is about the product. She applied five liters of car paint to bring the particulars out. As a finishing touch, she included gold leaf to make highlights and provide the design of a three-dimensional texture that was more powerful. Finally, the whole vehicle was supplied with a lacquer coating to protect the artwork and make it durable enough to be driven on the street.

This is the very first time De Sabe had applied her skills to metal instead of the human epidermis and she discovered challenges similarities as well as in the procedure.

This proved to be a demanding task. There was the continuous vibration of the drill. Then there were the limitations of working as the design progressed, with a sound metallic object which, unlike a human customer, could not be moved into various positions. What is more, whereas small slips on a skin can be worked or colored into the routine, absolute precision was required by the design with the drill.

The project honors the complex ancient Japanese craft of Takumi that is applied to Lexus insides. De Sabe claims the exterior design of the UX was a massive help to her job. Everything from the lines on the side of the human body to the form of these windows is just dynamic and beautiful. It was a perfect match for the design and the concept itself”