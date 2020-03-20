Watch Dogs as Well as The Stanley Parable are Liberated to the Epic Games Store

- Advertisement -

It may be that you have suddenly got an abundance of spare time. It can be that you require a means to help pass it. But even if neither of those things are accurate, it is Thursday, which means it is time to pop up to the Epic Games Store for our weekly infusion of free stuff.

Hack Chicago and swim the seas of existential futility—for free!

On the list of this week is the third-person action game starring Aiden Pearce, Watch Dogs, a talented computer hacker who’s also a master of world-class marksman hand-to-hand battle, FIA Super License holder, and fashionable sex-machine. After an attempted bank heist goes wrong conditions lead a group of hackers and Pearce embark on a quest to take down corrupt officials in the city of Chicago. There is an inherent silliness to the whole thing but we liked it quite a lot, stating that”hacking on the city of Chicago and its utilities, cameras, and communications is freeing and entertaining” within our 87% inspection.

Watch Dogs is rated M, which means that gamers may be unable to get their hands on it. To ensure that everybody has at least one free game each week, Epic can also be setting up The Stanley Parable, a short, quite odd first-person storyline experience that’s also outstanding: We scored it 90 percent in our 2013 review, describing it as”effortlessly inventive, often surprising and consistently hilarious.”

Watch Dogs and The Stanley Parable are free and will remain. Figment and Tormentor x Punisher will be liberated on the Epic Store The following week.