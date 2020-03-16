Home Gaming Vivo V19 India Establish Teased; Specifications and Price Leaked Ahead of Debut
Vivo V19 India Establish Teased; Specifications and Price Leaked Ahead of Debut

By- navin yadav
Earlier this month, Vivo Mobiles established the Vivo V19 in Indonesia. The Vivo V19 is supposedly a rebranded version of this Vivo V17, which the company launched in India a couple of months ago. The V19 started in Indonesia sports a setup at an on the front, and the trunk, just like the one on the Vivo V17. The Vivo V19 launch was planned for India as well and the firm has now posted teasers. Vivo has not announced a launch date for the Vivo V19 but the specifications and also the pricing details have leaked out before the launch.

Vivo took to Twitter to tease the launch of its smartphone. The teaser shows the layout of this V19 along with the dual selfie camera is visible.

The specifications and the details were reported by 91Mobiles. By the report, the Vivo V19 will game a 6.44-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Unlike the Indonesian version that sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, the Indian model is said to be powered with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM. Leaks suggest that the device will be accessible Piano Black and Mystic Silver color variants.

Also Read:   Some important factor of Apple’s iPhone 12 will be very tuff competitor for every other smartphone in 2020

Vivo is tipped to offer the V19 in 128GB and 256GB storage variants. It is tipped to game a setup in the back consisting of a depth sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and the main camera. At the very front, the display has a double hole-punch cutout for the 32-megapixel main selfie sensor along with also the.

According to the report, the Vivo V19 will come with a fingerprint scanner the same as the Vivo V17. It is reputed to run FunTouchOS 10 on top of Android 10. The battery is said to be 4,500mAh and will support 33W Vivo Flash Charge 2.0.

Also Read:   The Master Chief Collection will test Halo 2, Forge mode by the end of the month
Also Read:   The Google Pixel 4a is coming soon: specs, price, release date and gossip

The same report claims that the unit will be priced around Rs. 25,000 to your base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The pricing for the version that is greater remains unknown right now.

