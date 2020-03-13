“Violet Evergreen Season 2” Release Date, Plot, Cast And Latest Update

- Advertisement -

Violet Evergreen is a coming of age anime. It’s founded on a novel set of the same name. It was published on 25 December 2015. It was a huge success. Following a couple of years, Kyoto Animations announced it had been adapting it into an anime TV show.

When the anime has been released, it was a hit among the fans of source material as well as viewers who hadn’t read or heard about the novels.

This show’s first season consisted of 13 episodes, which aired between April and January of 2018. It was awarded Best Animation at 2019 Crunchyroll Anime awards.

Netflix started streaming it worldwide except for Australia, and the US. If you wish to watch it For this reason, you can observe anime there.

Here is the news about the next season of this series we have received up to now.

Expected Release Date of Violet Evergreen Season 2

After the first period proved, the manufacturers of the series released an original video animation (OVA) in July 2018. Spin-off film premiered in September of 2019 in Japan A year after. Now, another film will be released on 24 April 2020.

There’s not an official statement of a second season. Kyoto Animation, for the time being, seems to be more interested in creating anime films than a full-length season for the anime show. We hope they get around to making another season while also continuing to movies.

Violet Evergreen Season 2 Plot

It’s set at a territory of Telesis, which has been stuck in a battle. But it has been four years since the Great War ended, and the continent is starting to prosper. Violet Evergreen was one of the soldiers to fight in the war. She was raised with the sole purpose of enemy lines.

She is hospitalized close to the war’s end. She enters into a new universe after recovering from her wounds. She starts a new life at a postal service at which works as an amanuensis who transcribes feelings and people’s thoughts in words on paper.