Violet Evergarden: Season 2 on Netflix? Release Dates, Plot, Trailer and Cast and Some News!

Violet Evergarden, a mild novel series written by Kana Akatsuki, that was adapted into animated series by the famed Kyoto Animation studios (that has produced famous hits such as A quiet Voice, Hyouka, Clannad, Clannad After Story) has received lots of positive testimonials amid the fans as well as critics.

Plot and Cast of Violet Evergarden Season 2

The travel of feeling worthless to researching depths of emotions and feelings behind people’s words, after losing someone dear is exactly what makes Violet Evergarden a more Kyoto Animation. Regardless of Netflix has consented for a season 2.

The personality of the chief leads have been done with fantastic details such as Important Gilbert Bougainvillea who treats Violet with love and compassion could be seen struggling with being non-expressive and staying stoic whilst feeling guilt, sorrow, bitterness, frustration, anger, and sorrow due to his strict upbringing in a Bougainvillea family, trained to take his destiny of becoming a soldier.

The back story of Automobile Memories Doll’s founder, Dr.Orland, who devised these autonomous dolls, to help his blind wife to continue writing novels, a fire she dwelt. The protagonist, Violet, having an emotionless girl picking up the job of being an auto memories doll (i.e., assist people to convert their feelings into words) to realize the significance of Gilbert’s words. ‘I adore you’ is impressive. The details are heavy and are interlinked with care.

Release Date of Violet Evergarden Season 2:

Release date of year 2 is yet to be declared. Director Taichi Ishidate, in one of his interviews, stated: “novels are structured in a very episodic format, where each narrative independently depicts Violet writing on behalf of a customer, but the problem is that anime and books are different mediums. ”

This may mean two things: Either the season is currently facing some challenges and may get delayed or the new anime season may not follow the Novel’s story-line, or it might be both.

Meanwhile waiting for the new season to become released, fans can check out Kyoto Animation’s new blasting hit’ Violet Evergarden — Eternity and Auto Memory Dolls’ trailer premiered in September 2019 as scheduled (in-spite of this terrible Arson attack in the studio on July 18, 2019, which ended up killing 34 of its workers ). The film is all set for launch.