Video Catches an Amazon delivery Guy spitting on a Bundle

With the coronavirus pandemic still raging, an Amazon delivery guy was caught spitting on a customer’s package before leaving it at the door.

Footage of the episode was captured via Amazon Ring.

Purposefully trying to disperse the coronavirus could be categorized as an act of terrorism in accordance with a recent memo from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Following video captured from a client’s front door showed him intentionally spitting on a package he was tasked with dropping 28, an Amazon delivery man was fired. The video would have been revolting but given that we’re currently in the middle his behavior is the offender. You may remember that a woman last week in Pennsylvania who coughed on $35,000 worth of meals in a grocery shop was arrested for her behavior.

The spitting incident in question went down in Los Angeles’ Hancock Park area a couple of days back and, interestingly enough, was captured via the homeowner’s Amazon Ring. As per a post on media, the homeowner went back to inspect the footage.

“I received the box and saw a large wet spot and then checked the camera,” the homeowner said on social media a couple of days back.

The homeowner called the police and Amazon, after being horrified at what the footage revealed. It was ultimately determined that the driver worked for a third-party contractor on behalf of Amazon.

Amazon stated:

That is clearly not representative of motorists that provide for Amazon along with the care they choose for customers around the world every day. We are aggressively investigating to understand what may have occurred in this situation. We’ll be certain he is held accountable, up through and including law enforcement actions if it was a malicious act by the driver.

It’s important not to dismiss the actions of those who spread and try the coronavirus. To this end, the U.S. Department of Justice that a couple of days ago published a memo articulating those who attempt to disperse the virus can be billed as terrorists, with the rationale being that the coronavirus could be categorized as a biological agent.

“Because Coronavirus appears to satisfy the statutory definition of a biological agent’… such acts potentially could implicate the country’s terrorism-related statutes,” Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen said. “Threats or attempts to use COVID-19 as a weapon against Americans will not be tolerated.”

The United States, in just a couple of weeks, has become the epicenter for the coronavirus. To date, there are an estimated 2,329 deaths and more than 130,000 individuals who have tested positive.