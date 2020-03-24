Home Technology Verizon to Provide Readers 15GB of free data Throughout the coronavirus Epidemic
Verizon to Provide Readers 15GB of free data Throughout the coronavirus Epidemic

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
  • As the novel coronavirus pandemic rages on, Verizon announced a plan to give subscribers 15GB of further data at no cost.
  • Verizon also stated that its waiving overage charges and will not terminate individuals for insufficient payment.

With the coronavirus forcing millions of Americans to lockdown mode, the last thing anyone wants to fret about is how near they are to exceeding their information that is allotted for the month. That is a particularly pressing problem since mobile data use is probably at an all-time high these days as the amount of Americans mushrooms with each passing week.

The fantastic news is that Verizon today announced a few initiatives designed to alleviate this stress. In a media release published a short while ago, Verizon explained that its overage that was waiving charges for residential and small business wireless customers whose economic position has been negatively affected by the coronavirus.

Furthermore, Verizon announced new data programs for low-income households while noting that it is adding present customer and small business plans and 15GB of all 4G LTE information. Verizon is currently incorporating the 15GB of data automatically as opposed to forcing users to complete a sign-up that is a confusing process.

The 15GB of data is going to be in play from March 25 through April 30. Notably, the additional data will be made available to Verizon customers.

“We understand that many of our clients are facing, and we’re doing our part to make certain they have broadband internet connectivity in this unprecedented time,” Ronan Dunne of Verizon explained. “With so many Americans working and learning liberally from home, using reliable and affordable internet is more significant than previously.”

What is more, Verizon also said that it will not cut off support for those that are currently behind on their payments and that it’s temporarily waiving fees.

Verizon’s press release provides additional information about its Online option for low-income households:

To help families during this time of need, now Verizon announced plans for a reduction plan on Fios broadband programs for qualified fresh low-income customers and two months simplifying service charges for Verizon customers which are part of the Lifeline reduction program.

Verizon

To help present customers, Verizon will waive the two billing cycles of home service charges across both house voice and residence broadband. To qualify, you should have a reduction on a broadband or home voice line of service as of March 20, 2020.

Additionally, on April 3, we are creating a new broadband reduction program available. Clients may pick some Verizon Fios speed within our Mix & Match plans and receive a $20 discount per month. That means new clients might get Fios Home Internet 200/200Mbps support for just $19.99/mo, together with Disney+ for a single year and the first two months of their router rental charge waived. Customers will also be eligible for any promotions available for new Fios Home Internet subscribers.

As part of the program, new clients that are eligible can get:

$20 off any Fios Home Internet Mix & Match plan, as reflected below with reductions applied:

200/200 Mbps for $19.99/mo

400/400 Mbps for $39.99/mo

Gigabit Connection for $59.99/mo (includes Fios router)

Router rental charge waived for 60 days as part of the Verizon COVID-19 response (customers may also decide to buy or bring their own router).

1-year-old Disney+ on us.

Any added in-market provides for new Fios customers at the time of purchase, including gift cards, content or equipment.

Mobile + Home Rewards advantages: clients with Verizon postpaid mobile service can register through Verizon Up for added benefits and discounts.

All told, it is wonderful to see Verizon, and other companies for that matter, help customers out in reaction.

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Saurabh is a passionate blogger, gamer, movies, tv shows and comic book lover, He is a tech freak guy who spends most of his time exploring new things in the world of technology. He writes blogs about the information on tech, product reviews and How giant tech companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook changing our world and love to share everything here at World Top Trend.

