US Markets Continue To Alter Gold And Yen ETF Options Trades Making More Sense As

By- Alok Chand

We refer to several different ETFs within this note:

Invesco CurrencyShares Japan (FXY)
VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)
SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)
iShares Silver Trust (SLV)
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)
Utilities Select Sector (XLU)

The Inability to pass a virus restoration invoice has riled the markets however the FED coming in with almost unlimited support. The return curve is largely unmoved however and TLT stays in the 162 range. The 2-year yield remains low but investors are keeping the .44% 2-10 year yield curve steepness as investors still favor cash like briefer treasuries. KRE (regional banks) have opened (much greater than IWM and SPY) in -4.5%. KRE could be the greatest bi-modal investment in the hopes of the market.

The FED opening of these spigots almost is reassuring but is currently putting up an abundance of support that could create the greatest asset melt-up we may see within our lifetime. That’s difficult when unemployment is being faced by many, to listen to but can not be overlooked as one manner or another, we will overcome the virus pandemic. Our Correlation Defense Index is flat this morning following closing up on Friday. The Index is now up to about ~8.2% year so far with all the SLV short and the Treasury longs being the biggest contributors and the XLU long been the largest detractor. The model’s performance has proven also the concentration constraints taken for optimization and risk management and the wisdom in its short positioning that was long.

GDX call positioning looks like top growth potential on FED liquidity. We target $35 by Q3 2020.
SPY long strategies will begin to create sense here but volatility makes this more cohesive. Defensive strategies to seem pricey with call volatility trading at a considerable discount. Many S&P companies are trading closer to reserve than they’ve because of 2008 (based in my recollection). JPM such as is trading in a 1.1 book plus also a present p/e of 8. I think offense makes much more sense.
FXY and GLD calls look interesting with all the extension of unlimited support by the FED. Both the Yen and gold are demonstrating sensitivity to the additional money supply and this could be a brief in addition to long term play. We aim GLD $175 by the end of Q3 2020. We target FXY $93 by the end of Q3 2020.

Alok Chand

